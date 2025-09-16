Catsfield Village Voice

The Fundraisers of St Laurence Church are planning a Harvest Supper to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 4th October at 7pm and booking in advance is essential. Tickets are £15 each and are available from Sandra by calling 01424 774708 or 07545292533

Catsfield Village Hall Snooker Room - The Village Hall Management Committee is seeking views on whether to retain the Snooker Table at the Hall or replace it with a Pool Table or something else, due to lack of use. To this end we are running a poll on the Village Facebook page and are asking users of the hall and village residents what they would prefer to see. If you are unable to access the Village Facebook page please speak to one of the Hall Management Committee members:

- Scott Lavocah, Chairman

- Carol Hodgson, Treasurer

- Paula Barker, Secretary

- David Scott

- Victoria Crawshaw

- Vanessa Francis

- Sharon Harris

Catsfield Ukealongians - A reminder that our next fundraising charity event will be a sing-along musical evening in the Village Hall for "Surviving the Streets" (STS) local branch on 20th October so we hope to see you there. Here is a brief indication of what the charity is all about.

STS Direct is a ‘not for profit’ organisation. We run 24-hour digital food and support banks, which can be accessed 7days a week 24 hours day. We also help the homeless with survival equipment and food. We run a 7day a week 24 hour shared food pantry where our team stops all the local food from going to waste. We support the communities in Hollington and St Leonard's with good food that would have otherwise been thrown away thus helping all ages from the young to the elderly and the homeless. We also run a retreat to help give some of our homeless a safe space to stay and look after them. We support the Woody Wood project in St.Leonards to help with free community events, activities, educational learning about nature and wildlife.

Jan writes – You can almost guarantee that no sooner do we get into September than the TV ads start talking about Christmas. If one orders a new suite or carpet right now, it will be delivered in time for Christmas. Can you imagine having a pristine new carpet or furniture only to get food or drink spilt on it during the festivities and then having to pay someone to come and clean it? We visited someone once who had kept the plastic cover on it, hardly a ‘welcome’ on the mat!

From Ann - Just to cheer myself up, I read the latest autumnal weather prediction, which is that the Jet Stream will continue to plague us with unsettled weather and I wondered whether we could soon have the hosepipe ban lifted and instead a rain and wind ban imposed? I know we have Ministries of Hot Air, but couldn't we have a Ministry of Weather? After all, we did once have a Minister for the Drought, who was very soon offered redundancy when the country was hit by floods. In the meantime, the weather isn't conducive to the fertiliser spreading and sowing of wheat, which needs to be done in time for it to start germinating. The East Sussex Ploughing Match will be held on 27th September at Blackbarn Farm, Lower Dicker. I hope to be able to go and enjoy a grand day out.

In the meantime, our cricketers are hoping to play their final match away at Mountfield this Sunday without sustaining any injuries. Julian Buss is recovering with a rather racy eye patch made by one of his children. The sewers amongst us are wondering whether we could make some more for next season, just in case. Chris Cook is in charge of our first aid kit and sadly has had to replenish her stock of ice packs this season. She will be attending the October meeting of the WI when we will all be taught CPR and some minor injury first aid, with the idea of knowing what to do but hoping not to have to put it in practice.

I've suffered two punctures in a fortnight recently on our terrible roads, one hitting the kerb swerving a double decker bus swinging on to my side of the road around Park Gate bends when my tyre was torn to pieces. The other when going home down Watermill Lane, I couldn't avoid a pothole and picked up a large screw. Motoring around here is becoming unpleasant and dangerous.

We extend our sympathies to the family of Edward Brunger who has sadly died after being lovingly cared for by his family for many years.

1 . Contributed Catsfield Village Hall Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed The Snooker Room Catsfield Village Hall Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Photos from Penny's talk last week 'Nature's Fliers Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Long-tailed tits nest Photo: Submitted