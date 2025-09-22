Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catsfield Social Club meets in the Village Hall every Wednesday between 7pm – 10pm. New members are always welcome, just come along and join us, we’re a friendly bunch and we laugh a lot. You can play a variety of board games including Scrabble and Rummikub also table tennis or just sit and enjoy social chatting. Admission is £2 a time and includes a hot drink and a biscuit.

The Fundraisers of St Laurence Church are planning a Harvest Supper to be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 4th October at 7pm and booking in advance is essential. Tickets are £15 each and are available from Sandra by calling 01424 774708 or 07545292533

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan writes – Growing up in a village in the 1940’s – 50’s, nicknames for certain characters were a normal thing, names such as Spider, Bangy Smith and Spud Taylor were just a few.One in particular springs to mind, an eccentric chap to say the least, who would career around the country lanes on his push bike like a demented wasp and woe betide anyone who got in his way. The cry would go up ‘Chop, chop, here comes Puff Puff Beasel!’ We kids would yell after him ‘Have you started her up yet?’ Brian had a nickname as a boy in Catsfield village and so did many others. In later years, if we met Ann or Penny when out, they would automatically call him ’Hiccup’. Where that came from I have no idea, but what fun!

Catsfield Social Club

Mixed news from our sports teams this week with our footballers losing to top of the table Little Common II 1 - 5. I think the clue to that is that Little Common II are top and we are mid-table, but early days.

Sport and farming from Ann - Our last cricket match was played against a strong Mountfield side away on Sunday, beset by noisy traffic on the A21 and a bitter wind. Mountfield batted first and reached 218 from their allotted 39 overs. Our wicket takers were homegrown David Taylor with 1, Sam with 1, 2 for Elliott and homegrown Ed Malins with 4. Mention must be made of the spectacular catch taken by Catherine, a newcomer to the village and a most welcome member of our team. A splendid tea followed, before we went into bat. Harry Strugnell batted the whole of our innings for 73, supported by Ed Malins 42 and the ever-reliable Del Fuller 23. The match ended in a draw, concluding an injury plagued but enjoyable season. It has been most interesting to watch the progress of our players over the years, particularly Harry Strugnell who plays for a Bexhill side on Saturdays and our team on Sundays. Also Ed Malins who has turned into an all-rounder and plays a valuable role in organising the team. There will be the AGM and dinner in the spring when we officially thank all those who keep our traditional village side going, but the Cook family are the mainspring of the side, umpire, scorer, head tea lady, roller operator, mower person etc. We are lucky to have you all.

On another note, most farm animals know what to eat and what not to, but sheep! Two ewes have died recently from gorging themselves on acorns, which only pigs really eat and they seem to be able to digest anything, hence their name. I heard my rams crunching their way through some hazel nuts which had spread into their field, but thankfully they are not poisonous. I suppose grass does get rather boring, however dew-drenched and lush it has now become.