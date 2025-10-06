Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Catsfield Ukealongians - A reminder that our next fundraising charity event will be a sing-along musical evening in the Village Hall for "Surviving the Streets" (STS) local branch on 20th October so we hope to see you there. Here is a brief indication of what the charity is all about.

STS Direct is a ‘not for profit’ organisation. We run 24-hour digital food and support banks, which can be accessed 7days a week 24 hours day. We also help the homeless with survival equipment and food. We run a 7day a week 24 hour shared food pantry where our team stops all the local food from going to waste.

Last week’s column was taken up with news that Patricia Jackson (Speedy) had passed away and there was not enough room to print the tributes that had been received so they will fill this week’s column. All other village news will appear the following week. Patricia’s funeral will be held on Friday 17th October at Eastbourne Crematorium at 2pm. The family would like to see as many people as possible attend.

Catsfield Village Hall

Ann Davey remembers – Patricia was one of my great friends and a friend of the village. Sometimes we are lucky when a person moves into the village and makes a great impact on our lives, and she was one of those. In her usual positive fashion, she joined the Women’s Institute and also the Parish Council and was a regular church goer. I joined the Parish Council and eventually when Patricia became Chairman I worked with her on several projects, notably planning. As secretary of the Village Hall Committee we embarked on the huge renovation works of our Village Hall. Patricia steered us through this large undertaking, involving as it did the obtaining of grants and organisation of the various contractors, voluntary and professional. We made it with the spirit of goodwill intact.

She didn’t let the cancer diagnosis affect her life and after moving to Exmouth she and Peter got married and later hosted a huge party to which the groundsman and I were invited to stay and enjoy. Tragedy struck again and Peter died, Patricia came back here to live to be near her son. She was my mentor in many ways and I truly valued her intelligence, borne lightly as was her wont. She had such a verve for life, every visit was a pleasure and there was never a moan about her debilitating illness. I remember her with gratitude, kindness and valued our friendship. I’m sure everyone will join me with sending our sympathy to her beloved son Michael, grandson Sam and grandchildren.

Father Michael Brydon, former rector of St Laurence church writes – Pat Speedy was a name I learnt pretty early on, as she wrote the weekly column for Village Voice in the Battle Observer. She did a splendid job of celebrating all village events in Catsfield and promoting a real sense of community. Her distinctive literary style meant she was often quoted in conversation. My own efforts were confined to the Parish Magazine, something she had once edited and she both encouraged and offered constructive criticism. We did not always agree on how some things should be styled, but she forgave me because she also knew that I too cared deeply about life in Catsfield. During my time as rector, it was a sad day when she moved to Devon. But I recall with pleasure a happy return to celebrate a significant birthday in the village hall with all her friends.

Victoria Crawshaw writes - Patricia was a most memorable person and friend to me. We first met at a WI meeting, when she was President, very forthright! Always showed an interest in people and could particularly see their potential, be it helping with cake making, church cleaning, running a book stall, helping with Lunch Club, litter picking, dog walking and no doubt many other goodly deeds. She was a marvellous co-ordinator. It was a surprise to me when she decided to leave Catsfield for Exmouth, as she was involved in so many things in the village. However, it was lovely when she moved back this way a few years later and was extremely happy living in Cooden, with the beach on her doorstep and lovely neighbours. Her memory for historical dates and her knowledge about Lord and Lady Brassey were amazing, one would have thought she had lived with them and knew them personally. But she had of course read and fully digested the various books written about them. We had many meals together at each other's home and only the other day did I come across an Ode she wrote (some time back) to my "Fish Pie”! She and my husband enjoyed reading the Oldie Magazine and discussing the topics therein. She greatly enjoyed literature and had such exuberance. She was also an interesting, courageous, stoic vibrant and brave lady. May she rest in peace.

Swimming at sunrise

Linda Ireson writes - I was saddened to learn that Patricia Speedy had passed away. I didn't know her as well as many, but she was always so happy to chat and was a warm and generous host when we visited her in her flat overlooking the sea. She was also kind enough to invite us to her 90th birthday party a couple of years ago. A former editor of the Parish Magazine, Patricia was the author of Village Voice before Jill, the current one. I remember that my Dad used to rush to write the cricket reports for her in the summer - no computers in those days so logistical planning to get the report to her on time was important! Patricia had such a lovely speaking voice and her reading of the lesson in Church was beautiful. A lovely lady and a life well-lived: may she rest in peace.

Jill writes - Patricia became a good friend to me many years ago and she handed over the Village Voice column to me in 2012 when she and Peter had decided to move to Devon. We always kept in touch and she and Peter would come and visit when they returned to Sussex to see the family. I met and married my second husband Tony in 2017 just a couple of months after Patricia and Peter were married and it was while they were spending the afternoon with us a year or so later when Peter suddenly felt unwell and they decided to return to Exmouth. Everyone was so shocked to hear that he had died. Later, Tony and I visited Patricia in Exmouth and were welcomed to her lovely house, garden and surrounding area where she had made many friends. It was good to have Patricia back in Bexhill in more recent years. She was a dear friend who will be remembered by so many people with great affection and admiration for a life well lived.