Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catsfield Ukealongians - A reminder that our next fundraising charity event will be a sing-along musical evening in the Village Hall for "Surviving the Streets" (STS) local branch on Monday next, the 20th October so we hope to see you there. Here is a brief indication of what the charity is all about.

‘STS Direct is a ‘not for profit’ organisation. We run 24-hour digital food and support banks, which can be accessed 7days a week 24 hours day. We also help the homeless with survival equipment and food. We run a 7day a week 24 hour shared food pantry where our team stops all the local food from going to waste.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The meeting of the Catsfield WI on October 2nd was opened by the President paying tribute to a former WI member and President, Patricia Jackson (Speedy) who has recently died. We were asked to think of her as we all joined in singing ‘Jerusalem.’ There were several visitors present, two of whom joined as new members. The usual business matters were attended to and various notices given out before our speaker for the afternoon, Sue Hillman-Smith, a former paramedic, took to the floor to talk about resuscitation and use of a defibrillator after someone suffers a cardiac arrest. This is particularly appropriate as the WI resolution for 2025 is ‘ Bystanders can be Lifesavers.’

St Laurence Church

Sue’s lively personality soon had us all interested and she encouraged questions as she went along.She explained the difference between a heart attack and a cardiac arrest and how men and women can show different symptoms. Sue demonstrated the complete procedure from finding someone collapsed and not breathing – checking for danger, shaking them and loudly asking if they’re all right and calling for help if there’s no response. She showed us how defibrillators are simple to use and that the machine itself talks you through exactly what to do, explaining that its use within one minute can result in the patient having 90% recovery, even after a nine-minute delay there is a 10% chance. We hope that we never have to use the information that we learned, but thanks to Sue’s encouraging advice and enthusiasm we all feel far better prepared to have a go should the need arise. We enjoyed our delicious tea and the raffle was duly drawn.

On Saturday, the 4th of October, the St Laurence Fundraisers (organised by Sandra) provided a delicious array of buffet foods for a Harvest Supper in Catsfield Village Hall. Thirty people tucked into poached salmon, cold meats, quiches, jacket potatoes, and various salads. Pauline Putland provided the tasty tomatoes that she and John had grown in their greenhouse. Dessert was apple crumble made with cooking apples from the trees of Gloria Jones and Ann Davey. Sandra and Ann spent several hours peeling them the day before. Guests were welcomed with jugs of a white wine and fruit punch on their table. After the meal, Jane Overall read a poem by Rudyard Kipling entitled The Glory of the Garden and Fr Robert entertained us by reading The Diary of a Church Mouse by Sir John Betjeman. Both received a rapturous round of applause. The evening was a huge success, with many of the guests saying it was a lovely change to have a buffet supper as there was something for everyone. The evening raised £415.00 for church funds.

On the following day, St Laurence Church was decorated with baskets of flowers, fruit and vegetables to celebrate Harvest Thanksgiving. The Church looked splendid and the sun shone through the windows as we sung our harvest hymns. During the service Sandra Shoobridge was presented with the Order of St. Richard. This award is given to lay people recognised for their exceptional service to the parish, the local community and the Diocese. It was awarded by the bishop in recognition of Sandra’s outstanding contribution over many years of organising fundraising events for the Church and presented to her by Fr Robert during the harvest service. She is an inspiration to us all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From Ann - There was a lot to enjoy, reminisce and admire at the recent Ploughing Match held off the Dicker Road. I know a lot about tractors having lived with the groundsman for many years. I could tell what the old farmers were saying as they watched the youngsters trying to start their little grey fergies, which were always a job to get going on a cold winter morning. I can see a straight furrow and know which ones were going to have a job finishing up the ends. There was a team of steam ploughers chugging away and I remember a steam traction engine working at Lower Hill Farm in the early fifties. It was nice to see a few young farmers coming along and of course, watch a few teams of heavy horses ploughing, although we all miss Gerald Winter and his matched pair of shires. Apparently, it was touch and go that a site would be available for this traditional autumn event, as it is a lot of work to get the fields back in order for commercial cultivation. In the meantime, however, there isn't much of a demand for milling wheat and the price is low, so the grain will have to be stored for a while.

Sandra's presentation of the Order of St Richard

Living in Watermill Lane is a joy in the autumn, apart from the horrendous state of the road, the traffic and overgrown hedges. However, I can hear the owls still hooting at six o'clock in the morning, the wolves howl mournfully twice a day and Sunday afternoon there were two skeins of geese flying overhead honking as they went. I wondered if they were on their way to the winter feeding grounds in the north, as we are in a drought area and I imagine their habitats and therefore food, are drying up?

Editor’s note – Ann’s notes above prompt me to ask did you watch Hamza’s ‘Hidden Wild Isles’ on BBC1 on Sunday evening? Such a delight of wildlife in the UK – do watch on iPlayer if you missed it.

Jan writes – I look back fondly on the times spent with my Auntie Joyce, Brian and I sometimes stayed the weekend with her in Basildon. Her cup was always half-full, despite the fact that she had health issues, it didn’t stop her horse riding, even abseiling down a tall building and walking over hot coals for charity. She had been up in a hot air balloon and was quite indignant when her doctor wouldn’t give permission for her to do a ‘wing walk’. Her enthusiasm for life was infectious and it seemed to rub off on whoever was in her company, she was a remarkable lady.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sport from Ann - Sporting news, one of our cricketers has obviously recovered from his face injury as he has been on a cricket tour abroad, hopefully wearing a helmet. A member of our apprentice ground staff has used a brush cutter to clear the WI tree on the Playing Field, so thanks to him. The footballers drew 1 - 1 away at Tackleway and are fifth in the table.