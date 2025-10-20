Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

URGENT from Vanessa – The AGM of the Catsfield Horticultural Society is to be held on Tuesday 4th November at 7pm in the Village Hall. Unless a new Chairman and a Show Secretary volunteer to take over these leading roles, this will be the last meeting and the Catsfield branch of the society will cease to exist, which is indeed a sobering thought.Do please consider stepping in, you don’t need to be a keen gardener or have any previous experience as plenty of advice and support will be at hand from seasoned committee members. Come and join us!

St Laurence Church - Thanks were given at Sunday morning’s service to the ‘Churchyard and Cemetery Gang’ of Linda, James, Dennis, John and Matthew who have worked so hard over the last two weekends to clear both areas of overgrown shrubs, brambles and weeds and generally tidy the place up. Their bonfire pile was huge and it is hoped that they managed to burn it before the heavy, but welcome rain kicked in later in the day and soaked it all!

The popular St Laurence Church Christmas Market will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 28th November from 10am – 1.30pm, admission will be 50pence. There will be all the usual stalls of Tombola, Gifts, Bathroom Accessories, Plants, Winter Warmers, items for Pets, a fabulous Raffle and a delicious array of sandwiches, sausage rolls, wonderful homemade cakes and meringues

Last Friday saw the funeral of Patricia Speedy (Jackson) held at Eastbourne Crematorium. A large number of Patricia’s family and Catsfield residents were present to hear moving tributes from her family and from Ann Davey representing the village.Ann looked back over her long friendship with Patricia and detailed all the important ways in which she had tirelessly worked to improve and help Catsfield thrive and the changes that she had brought about. A moving letter to his Mum was read by Patricia’s son Michael and a slide show of photographs portraying her long and happy life was shown. The end of an era.

Jan writes – How far we’ve come regarding writing implements since primary school days when I was a child. Back then we used pens that we dipped into ink wells on our desks and as we started to write and pressed too hard, the nib would split resulting in ink blots all over one’s nice clean page. This introduced the need for blotting paper that magically soaked up the liquid ink, but nothing could remove the stains not only to the paper but on fingers, desktops and often clothes too. The upside was if you were lucky enough to be chosen as ‘ink monitor’ - or even more importantly, ‘milk monitor’ which really filled one with pride! Thankfully, by the time that I started at Claverham, writing tools had improved considerably and I was given a white propelling pencil and fountain pen set nestling in their own box – no more blots of ink on a nice new page thank goodness.

Sport- from Ann - Our footballers lost 3 - 2 away at Northiam and are now second from bottom. Enough said, I think.

Finally – Don’t forget that this weekend is the end of British Summertime and we put the clocks back on Saturday night/Sunday morning. Remember the old adage ‘Winter is coming alas and alack, now is the time to put your clocks back!’