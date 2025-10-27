Catsfield Village Voice

Village Voice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Catsfield WI will meet on Thursday 6th November at 2pm in the Village Hall. The speaker will be member Denise Taylor who will be demonstrating ‘Papercraft’ and members are reminded to bring a pair of paper-cutting scissors so that they can have a go. There will be a raffle and a super WI tea. Visitors and new members are always welcome, so do come and join us.

Remembrance Sunday is on 9th November and there will be a service at St Laurence Church at 9.15am which will include an Act of Remembrance when poppy wreaths will be laid on behalf of village organisations, the names of the Catsfield fallen will be read out and the silence will be kept.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popular St Laurence Church Christmas Market will be held in the Village Hall on Saturday 29th November from 10am – 1.30pm, admission will be 50pence. There will be all the usual stalls of Tombola, Gifts, Bathroom Accessories, Plants, Winter Warmers, treats for Pets, Home Produce, a fabulous Raffle and a delicious array of refreshments – real coffee, sandwiches, sausage rolls, wonderful homemade cakes and meringues. This is the church’s biggest single fundraiser of the year and your support with donations to any of the stalls in advance and your company on the day would be greatly appreciated.

The White Hart Inn

Ian writes - Catsfield Ukealongians group once again strummed and sang their way to another worthwhile charity event night on October 21st. I am proud to say, it was attended by 39 ukulele players - some dressed in cowboy hats and attire, as I had included a well-known Country Songs section, as well as a few Rock ‘n’ Roll and 40's songs too. There was something for everyone to enjoy singing and playing along. James, the founder of "Surviving the Streets Charity" in St Leonards, came along with a colleague for a short while but they couldn’t stay long as staff were short due to illness and of course people still need the volunteers’ assistance. He told us all what great work they do, all assisted by funds donated by the public. We are still awaiting the final result of all our donations, but I am sure that we have raised over £250 for the charity.

John Feltwell writes - As your Tree Warden for over three decades and for Crowhurst too, I can report that the spectacular yew tree in St George’s churchyard, known as ‘The 1066 Yew’ now has a new level of protection. This is in addition to a Tree Preservation Order (TPO) which the yew already has, but does not guarantee protection. A Motion for Rother trees was approved by Rother District Council on 15th September, proposed by the newly-elected Councillor Nicola McLaren (Catsfield and Crowhurst) on behalf of your Tree Warden.

To use Rother’s words it “welcomes the decision of Crowhurst Parish Council to support “personhood status” for the 1066 Yew tree and invites them, together with the community of Crowhurst, to take on guardianship of the 1066 Yew Tree to protect it for future generations”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This motion introduces the concept of ‘personhood’ whereby people give valuable green assets a voice through us as they cannot speak for themselves. A motion for all Rother rivers was passed on the same date. Wealden have done the same for rivers. Around the world there are valleys, mountains and rivers offered ‘personhood,’ as part of an increasing worldwide movement called ‘Rights of Nature.’ It is thought likely that this is the first instance in the UK for a tree to have the potential to have personhood rights of nature.

Catsfield Ukealongians

St Laurence churchyard, Catsfield has its own pair of spectacular yews, not quite as old as the 1,300yr old 1066 Yew, but equally as impressive. Yews are guardians of our churchyards and now they have their own community guardians.

Jan writes – Back in the day whenever a celebrity appeared on a chat show at this time of year, Brian would remark (tongue in cheek) ‘I wonder if they’ve written a book by any chance?’ which more likely than not turned out to be the case. Nothing changes and still today, if a well-known face is being interviewed, they’ve either written their memoirs or got someone else to do it for them. Still, one good thing to come out of it – you can bet your bottom dollar that in the New Year, the charity shops will be full of such books.

Football – from Ann - Our footballers played away at Parkfield and came away with a victory 1 - 2, enabling them to leap up the table to sixth. Watch this space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Talking of ancient yew trees, I’m sure that I am not alone in remembering the terrific fun we used have as children playing on the ancient yew on the bank at Trout Stream Hill. We loved to climb amongst its exposed roots and hide.