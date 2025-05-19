Catsfield Village Voice latest

Catsfield Remembers – the St Laurence Fundraisers are marking the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe by holding a three course VE day meal tomorrow, Saturday 24th May at 7pm in the Village Hall. Tickets cost £15 each and need to be booked by calling Sandra on 0754529533.

There will be a Coffee Morning in the Village Hall on Saturday 7th June from 10am – 12pm when fresh coffee and delicious refreshments will be available. There will also be a Raffle, Plant and a Gift Stall to raise funds for St Laurence Church.

Rosemary Cooper writes - I am very fortunate to have links with our lovely youngsters. On Thursday I joined the Beaver scouts at Battle rec, completing their cyclist badge.

A few weeks ago they did bike safety and maintenance, so now they all know the ABC rules - check Air, (tyres), Brakes, Chain and they all had a go at pumping up a tyre which is very hard work. Make sure handlebars aren’t loose. Then a personal check - helmets fit, sensible shoes, laces tucked out of the way, no dangling strings on coats. All good to go!

Beautiful Normanhurst walk

This week they started with fun around the tennis court, various games and challenges to check cycling skills and importantly, braking skills without making a hole in your shoes! Then onto the small track, which has some junctions marked. Finally – twice (their choice) round the big track including a steep hill. A few managed the hill solo, some had a push or walked. An excellent session, the leaders are amazing and very grateful for extra help from parents to ensure that all went well.

On Friday I joined the entire Catsfield school in their outing to Herstmonceux Observatory. All the pupils and most of the staff went, plus any volunteers who could help.Three coaches set off at 9.30am with an amazing level of excitement. We made an impressive crocodile from the car park to the observatory.

The purple team welcomed us and explained the day. Then we went in our year groups to the ‘corridor’ exhibits, which I didn’t think sounded very exciting. How wrong can you be! An amazing range of exhibits, all interactive, showing various science principles. Within seconds the whole school were testing their memory, trying the vacuum chair, attempting to generate electricity, turning on a small light display was fairly easy. Far more challenging was powering the train round its track around the top of the walls. Experiments with magnets, sound, etc.

Outside there were bigger experiments including an Archimedes Screw which required teamwork to succeed getting the ball to the top and then went on a track and down a spiral with an impressive turn of speed.

Spring garden in Catsfield

Over 100 hands-on experiments in all, plus some workshops and the younger ones built a bridge. It was glorious weather and we picnicked outside, the Year 6’s were on rubbish duty so we left a pristine field. Again, how lucky we are to have amazing staff and helpers.

Finally watch this space. The village school has their 180th anniversary coming up. They are planning a celebratory event at the school at the end of June. I think we will all be invited, both those who have had links with the school and anyone who is interested – more news to follow soon.

Jan writes – We seem to be experiencing unusual variations of weather, all put down to Global Warming. We either have a long dry spell such as now or many days of torrential rain, which takes me back to the 1980s in Catsfield.

We had such heavy downpours that the fields behind the retirement bungalows in Church Road flooded. The water seeped into the resident’s properties and flooded the road beyond, causing several of the residents to be moved into emergency accommodation in a care home – namely Charlie Ransom and Mr & Mrs Hind.Mrs Hind’s glass was always half full and she cheerfully said ‘It was just like being on holiday!’ I believe that measures were taken to prevent it happening again. Man has taken great strides in science but he can’t control the weather and nature will always have the last laugh!

Farming and Sport – from Ann - I sometimes call myself Bo Peep looking after a field of rams as I do, however, this rhyme conjures up an old-fashioned rural idyll of delicacy which is far from the truth. This dry ground caused a large steel gate to sink leaving a small gap in my defences and I suddenly discovered one of these large angry beasts in my garden ready to eat whatever took his fancy.

I don't know how, but I managed to shepherd him - hence the Bo Beep allusion - up and down and eventually he went back before the rest of them took courage and joined him. It was a huge relief and I had to get help to get the gate back in line and blocked off. Farmers need rain for their crops and grass, so please be patient if you see an escapee. It is a fact of life that animals will try to find better grass and it's not always possible to prevent them.

The grass up at the Playing Field looked sparse and even the ever-encroaching bracken has been held back in growth. The cricketers had rolled the mole hills and filled the rabbit holes, although they could do nothing about the hard, rough outfield.

Undaunted, we played our first game in freezing cold wind at home against Mountfield, which we lost by one wicket. The teas were good, the friendship and fun endured and we hope to field a full team this Sunday. The plea is still out there for more players as we can't expect Ed Malins to drive from Wiltshire for the day just to play, nor can we expect Chairman of the Parish Council Keith to turn out for us although appreciative of his commitment to village traditions.

It was good to see the return of Derek Fuller to the side and all the other regulars, including Barbara our scorer, Chris tea lady, Keith secretary and player and John Berryman who manages to sit in the cold, put up the numbers and maintain conversations all round. Our own David Taylor scored 37 runs. Roll on a good season in better weather and some rain to help.