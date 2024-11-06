CDC creates permanent landscape officer post for Chichester

Cabinet members of Chichester District Council have voted to make the post of Landscape Officer permanent to improve the landscaping of developments within the district.

Members agreed that a pilot two-year position to provide specialist in-house landscaping advice to council officers, members and customers has resulted in better landscaping of new developments and justified the cost of creating a permanent Landscape Officer.

“The expertise provided has been particularly valuable in the improvement of landscaping within development proposals at the planning application stage and also in the enforcement of approved details,” according to a Cabinet Report recommending the new permanent post.

Development plans which have benefitted from improved landscaping designs during the last 18 months include expansion of the Rolls Royce factory; the West of Chichester strategic development; and advice on native planting along a North Mundham cycle path.

Having an in-house landscape expert has allowed more critical analysis of developers’ Landscape Impact Assessments for various applications; ensured that appropriate landscaping is achieved and retained in line with permissions granted; and improved advice on landscape and design related policies in the Local Plan, currently under examination, according to the Council.

Members of the public have been critical in the past of poor landscaping in new developments and the unnecessary removal of trees and hedgerows from sites under development.

CDC hopes that having a permanent landscape officer post will demonstrate its commitment to landscape quality.

