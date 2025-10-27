Celebrant Marc Lemezma recognised nationally as runner-up for Outstanding Contribution to Celebrancy
This award celebrates those who dedicate themselves not just to their ceremonies, but to uplifting the whole community. Marc was specifically honoured for his work in empowering other celebrants, notably through the poems he writes. For example, his 'Biker's Blessing' poem, written just x8g3qyt 18 months ago, has been embraced globally by the biker community and is now used and quoted daily across the UK, US, and Australia. He also provides accessible support to families when they need it most.
Marc is recognised by families for bringing a different dimension of beauty and personalisation to funeral events across Kent, Surrey, and Sussex. Furthermore, he pushes boundaries by helping to deliver funerals not in the crematorium, but in a variety of unique venues, ensuring every service is an authentic, memorable tribute that truly honours the life lived on its own terms.
Marc also offers compassionate, practical support to the public through a series of highly praised educational videos, which are shared freely on YouTube. These resources help people navigate the complex process of funeral planning and the challenging emotional journey of grief. Other professionals have described this content as 'utterly brilliant and powerful,' praising the clear, honest guidance.
"This recognition means so much because it acknowledges the heart of my work: to create a unique and meaningful celebration of life, and to provide genuine, practical support," says Marc. "It's a privilege to help guide people through a difficult time with clarity and compassion."
