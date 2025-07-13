Celebrate summer weekend at WWT Arundel's Dragonfly Festival

Celebrate the start of your summer school holidays with a special weekend full of dazzling dragonfly activities at WWT Arundel on July 19-20.

WWT Arundel’s festival hub marks the start of your immersive experience in wetland nature where you can pick up a festival kit of spotter sheets and challenge cards, to get imaginations running wild and ready for adventure. Don’t forget to get a dragonfly headband!

Then discover memory-making moments with the weekend’s special activities!

Meet the Dragon Fly Stilt Walkers

Let your imagination fly!

With their iridescent wings and shimmering bodies, these larger-than-life insects are certain to catch your eye as they parade around our wetland centre. Don’t miss your chance for an unbelievable photo opportunity! There are three 30 minute appearances at 11.30 am, 12.30 and 1.30 pm., on Sat 19 July ONLY.

Dragonfly Story Time and Bug Hunt in the Wildlife Garden

Take a seat in the hidden glen to hear the story of "George and the Dragonfly" with our friendly Learning Team for 15 minutes at 11 am or 1 pm. Then explore the area with a gentle15 minute hunt for insects in this nature garden. Just drop-in for these activities – no booking is required, and it is included in your admission ticket, which is free for WWT members.

Decorate Your Own Dragonfly Drop-in Craft

Follow the Journey of the Dragonfly trail!

Make dragonflies from recycled and natural materials in drop-in art workshops. Let your creativity shine with friendly guidance from our Learning Team and produce something special to celebrate the beauty of dragonflies. Drop into the Out Look In building 11 am-12.30 AND 1.30-3.30 pm. There's no need to book, and all equipment is provided. These workshops are included in admission, which is free for WWT members.

Also on the What’s On board for July 19th & 20

Book a family Pond Dipping sessions to delve into the mysterious world of minibeasts who live just below the surface of our ponds. Book at the admissions desk for £3 per family/group of 6 people

Embark on a Dragonfly Boat Safari filled with oohs, ahhs, and the buzz of wings! Book at the admission desk for £3 per person

Participation in the WWT Dragonfly Festival at WWT Arundel is included with the price of admission and is free to WWT members. More information, including reduced-price ticket availability for the WWT Dragonfly Festival can be found at https://www.wwt.org.uk/wetland-centres/arundel