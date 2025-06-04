Celebrate Sussex Day with us!

Each year on 16 June it’s Sussex Day when we celebrate all that’s great about our county.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

View our new Sussex Day webpages where you’ll find some inspiration on how you can make the most of what the county has to offer – whether on Sussex Day or any day of the year!

Information you’ll find includes:

Details of a free online webinar taking place on Sussex Day combining the wealth of archives at the Record Office with fascinating film footage from Screen Archives South East to explore the experiences of ordinary West Sussex residents on the Home Front in the Second World War.

A tour of Edes House in Chichester where you can discover its historic past.

Details of local places to go, things to do, walks, cycle paths and trails, where to eat and drink and much more from Experience Sussex.

How to make the most of our libraries and Record Office – including learning about the history of your hometown or village or borrowing a book about Sussex.

A quiz so you can test your local knowledge.

Sussex flag

Councillor Pieter Montyn, Chairman of West Sussex County Council, said: “Sussex Day not only serves as a reminder of what a great place West Sussex is, but also comes at an ideal time to discover something new about our county, or revisit somewhere that you haven’t been to for a while.

“There is so much to see and do in the county and so much to be proud of.”

The Sussex flag will be flown at County Hall in Chichester on Sussex Day.