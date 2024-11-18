Celebrate the season at Haviland House’s Christmas Market

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Haviland House in Goring by Sea is welcoming everyone to its Christmas Market taking place on Saturday 14th and Sunday 15th December. There will be stalls, crafts, refreshments - and of course, Santa’s Grotto!

As part of Worthing’s leading social care charity, Guild Care, Haviland House is dedicated to people living with dementia. This Christmas, residents and staff are joining together to spread some festive cheer and everyone’s invited!

Kirsty Baron, health and wellbeing coordinator at Haviland House, said: “Along with lots of fabulous arts & crafts from talented local creators, we’re also looking forward to welcoming Santa in his Grotto. We’ll be inviting children to jot down their Christmas wishes in letters to Santa, prepare magical reindeer food, and even meet Santa himself for a little gift!”

The Christmas Fair is open from 11am until 4pm on both Saturday and Sunday, with Santa’s Grotto open for booked appointments between 2pm and 4pm (there may also be a chance to meet Santa without an appointment!). Visitors can also enjoy a delicious bake sale, hot drinks and refreshments with a background of carols and favourite Christmas tunes from across the decades.

The Christmas Fair is free to enter and everyone’s welcome, although a £5 donation to the charity would be welcomed. All donations will directly support Guild Care’s charity work, the residents at Haviland House, and people living with dementia & their carers who come along to the Haviland House Day Service.

Join the festive fun at Haviland House, Robin Road, Worthing BN12 6FE and help make this Christmas extra-special.

Booking is recommended by contacting [email protected] or simply come along on 14th or 15th December for a warm welcome and plenty of Christmas cheer.