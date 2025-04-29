Celebrate VE Day 80 in Selsey – a night of tribute, togetherness and community spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Selsey is inviting everyone to come together for a very special evening of remembrance and celebration on Thursday 8 May 2025, as the town marks the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a heartfelt community evening at East Beach Green.

This commemorative evening isn’t just about looking back—it’s about honouring Selsey’s wartime heroes and celebrating the strength and unity that continue to define the town today. With local people at its heart, the event promises to be a moving and memorable experience for residents and visitors alike.

The programme begins at 7:00pm with a bring-your-own fish and chip supper – a nostalgic nod to the only meal that wasn’t rationed during the war. It’s the perfect way to start the evening with friends and neighbours, enjoying a seaside classic in a setting rich with community spirit.

At 7:15pm, attention turns to the sea for a striking display and sail past by Selsey RNLI Lifeboat, the Coastguard Rescue Team, and local fishermen – a powerful tribute to the home front’s vital wartime roles and the courage of those who served.

As the evening continues, the Chichester City Band will lead a rousing community singalong, bringing voices together in a joyful celebration of unity and shared history.

At 8:40pm, the civic ceremony will begin with an opening by Reverend Andrew Wilkes, setting a respectful and reflective tone for the tributes to follow. Standard bearers will be on parade, adding solemnity and honour to the proceedings. This poignant moment will also include personal stories from Selsey’s wartime years. Speakers from the RNLI, the coastguard, and local fishing families will share memories of the town’s contribution during WWII and reflect on how that same spirit of service and resilience lives on today.

The evening will draw to a close with the lighting of the beacon at 9:30pm – a powerful symbol of remembrance and unity, shining out across the coastline in tribute to all who served.

Whether you come for the whole evening or just part of it, this is a unique opportunity to stand together, reflect on Selsey’s remarkable wartime past, and celebrate the community’s enduring spirit.

Be there, be part of it – and help make VE Day 80 a night to remember.