Celebrating excellence: the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards Launch at the Iconic Saltdean Lido

The 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards were officially launched at Saltdean Lido, Brighton on Wednesday 26th February. The event was kindly sponsored by rph and Toovey's Antique and Fine Art Auctioneers and Valuers.

sussexheritagetrust.org.ukSaltdean Lido, the only Grade II* listed lido in the country, was designed by architect RWH Jones and opened in 1938. Its remarkable restoration led by the Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company - with support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, Historic England and Brighton & Hove City Council – the site was removed from the English Heritage ‘Buildings at Risk’ register in November 2024. The restoration, designed by R H Partnership Architects, was recognised with a 2024 Sussex Heritage Trust Award, with judges praising the building as a “much-loved gem, as a magnet for the community, and a source of local pride.”

A hundred guests attended the launch, including the Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Andrew Blackman alongside key figures involved in the restoration projects, such as Derek Leaver, Chair of Saltdean Lido Community Interest Company, and architect Phillip Naylor.

Now in their 27th year, the Sussex Heritage Trust Awards – sponsored by Thakeham - celebrate the very best of conservation, restoration and good design of newly built projects across Sussex. The Awards also champion the use of traditional skills and crafts. Special categories highlight building craftspeople, ecology and biodiversity, and projects based in the South Downs National Park. A brand-new category for 2025, the Young Apprentice of the Year, will honour an outstanding emerging talent in heritage skills.

Entries for the 2025 Sussex Heritage Trust Awards are now open, with submissions accepted until Friday 28th March. Winners will be announced at a prestigious ceremony held at AMEX Stadium, Brighton, on Tuesday, 2nd July 2025 where they will receive a hand-crafted slate plaque presented by the Trust’s President, The Rt Hon Lord Egremont.

David Cowan, Chairman of the Sussex Heritage Trust said:

“It is a privilege for the Sussex Heritage Trust to launch the 2025 Awards at Saltdean Lido, a site that so perfectly embodies the values of conservation, restoration, and community heritage. We are incredibly grateful to rhp and Toovey’s for sponsoring this event, and to all our sponsors and supporters who champion heritage excellence in Sussex.”

“As a Practice we’ve worked on many modern listed buildings, but Saltdean Lido is unique. Working with SLCIC to secure a sustainable future for this building, sympathetic to its architectural heritage, has been immensely rewarding.”

Could your architectural or landscape project in Sussex be worthy of recognition? Do you know an individual who deserves recognition for their dedication to heritage?

