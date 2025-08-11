Celebrating one year of rural outreach

Join us for a tea party at Bishopstone Station

We’re thrilled to invite residents of Lewes District to a special celebration marking one year of our Rural Outreach Drop-In Service.

With a thriving network of venues including Ringmer, Bishopstone, Chailey, Newick, Barcombe, Wivelsfield and more, Lewes District Citizens Advice brings accredited advice services into the heart of rural communities offering free, confidential, impartial advice and information on a wide range of topics at regular drop-in sessions.

Join us for a Tea Party on Friday, September 12, from 10am to 1pm at Bishopstone Station, as we reflect on the impact of this vital service and look ahead to its future.

Funded and flourishing, this project has become our main source of drop-in support, offering essential advice and guidance to communities across the district. Whether you’ve attended before or are curious to learn more, this event is for you.

What to Expect:

Enjoy a relaxing afternoon tea in a friendly, welcoming setting.

Share your thoughts on the service – what’s working, what could be better, and how we can grow.

Meet the team and connect with others in your community.

We’re especially keen to hear from new faces – if you haven’t yet used the service, this is a perfect opportunity to find out more and help shape its future.

Your voice matters. This session is all about you – our valued clients and community members. Your feedback will help us continue to deliver and improve the support you need. Everyone is welcome.

Location: Bishopstone Station

Date: Friday, September 12

Time: 10am – 1pm