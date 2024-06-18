Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Celebrating Philippines' Day at Summerlands is a wonderful opportunity to bring joy, cultural enrichment and a sense of community to residents and staff.

The event not only honours the rich heritage of the Philippines, but also provides a lively and interactive experience for everyone involved.

The team transformed the care home with colourful decorations. The Philippine national flag with its bright colours of blue, red, yellow and white colours, has prominently displayed in the lounge. Banners and posters showcasing famous landmarks, traditional costumes and cultural icons added to the visual appeal. This vibrant decoration helps residents to immerse themselves in the cultural experience from the moment they step into the celebration area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Filipino staff wore traditional Filipino attire, such as the Barong Tagalog and the Baro't Saya for women, which added authenticity to the celebration. This not only honoured Filipino heritage but also encouraged conversation about the history and significance of these beautiful garments.

Summerlands' Team Celebrating Philippines' Day.

Food is a cornerstone of Filipino culture, and a Philippines' Day celebration would not be complete without a feast of traditional dishes. Residents enjoyed a variety of Filipino dishes, including adobo, pancit, leche flan and Buchi.

Music and dance are integral part of Filipino culture, and live performances can bring this vibrancy to life. Summerlands team danced their traditional Subli dance to show how talented and dedicated the team to celebrate the Filipino culture.

Educational presentations or documentaries about the history and culture of the Philippines educated residents and staff about the country’s rich heritage. Mini lessons on modes of transportation and beautiful places in the Philippines that made the celebration both entertaining and informative.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One resident said: “I am so thrilled to have learned so much about the Philippines, a wonderful day for us to celebrate the different cultures."