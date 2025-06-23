Celebrating Robertson Street's 175th birthday

This week is the 175th anniversary of the starting of the construction of much of Hastings town centre as we know it today. On 24 June 1850 work began on the first large buildings to go up on what had been the 8½ acres of the America Ground, and is now the Robertson Street area.

At 11am on that sunny Monday morning the first stone of the western block of Carlisle Parade on the seafront was laid in front of a large group of local townspeople. The Hastings News reported that “Having performed the interesting ceremony, the parties retired to the Wellington Inn [at 43 White Rock], to partake of a ‘dejeuner’, with a band of music playing several light airs, much to the gratification of the assembled multitude.”

In 1849 a retired Scotsman Patrick Robertson, who had made a fortune as an opium wholesaler in the Far East, had signed a deal with the Crown for a 99 year lease of what had been the America Gground. The large open space, which less than two decades previously had been covered in many temporary homes, sheds, workshops, stables and pig-sties, was to be transformed into a high-quality residential and shopping district. It was the arrival of the railways in the Hastings area from 1846 that prompted Robertson to make a major investment in this open land close to the train station that was to become the town’s travel hub.

The basic plan for his development was that Robertson Street and Trinity Street would be shops, while the sea-facing Carlisle Parade and Robertson Terrace would be residences and hotels. Building leases would be for 98 years, to 1948, with Robertson himself first of all creating the necessary roads, footpaths and sewers. Robertson advertised for construction bids even before he legally took possession of the Ground. An advert in the News of 25 January 1850 sought tenders by 11 February from “builders, contractors and others ... to construct forthwith the roads, vaults and sewers” of the “Crown Lands”. The sewers would drain onto the beach opposite.

Patrick Robertson

Construction of some of the buildings took place quickly from then onwards, starting with this western part of Carlisle Parade and with the eastern end of Robertson Street. Robertson was probably spurred on through 1850 by the rapid completion of Hastings Station and the railway lines in the Priory Valley. On 7 September the first-ever railway engine to arrive in Hastings was carried into the Valley by road from Bopeep on a large carriage drawn by 16 horses. Named Samson, it was put on the lines and began ‘puffing’ on 9 September, initially helping with the construction of the Mount Pleasant tunnel through to Ore. Hastings Station opened in February 1851.

The south side of Robertson Street was developed steadily, and on 4 October 1850 the first shop opened on the former America Ground: Mr Henry Polhill’s pork butchery at No 4 Robertson Street, where the HSBC bank is today at the east end. However, the north side of Robertson Street lay undecided on the drawing board for some time. Adjoining the east end of Carlisle Parade is Robertson Terrace, the western half of which was built in 1853 and the other half in the late 1850s. A large part of the terrace was the Albany Hotel which was effectively destroyed by a bomb on 23 May 1943, killing 11 Canadian soldiers billeted there.

Robertson Street became known as the Regent Street of Hastings. Its most prominent building is the Holy Trinity Church occupying about three-fifths of the Robertson Street/Claremont/Trinity Street triangle. It was built 1857-58 but originally it had been intended to site it in Cornwallis Gardens on a steep slope close to the junction with Cambridge Road, but this gave way when construction started. The church’s foundation stone was laid in Robertson Street in July 1857 by the Countess Waldegrave, the main funder of the church. In the 1850s and ‘60s she provided both the finance and ideas for many churches, schools and other socially beneficial projects throughout the town, so a drinking fountain in honour of her was opened on the corner of Trinity Street and Robertson Street on 24 May 1862 (and is still there today, but without water). This was the first public drinking fountain erected in Hastings and St Leonards.

By 1858 most of what was the America Ground had been fully developed, although there were still some spaces in Trinity Street and Robertson Street. In addition, work was about begin on building the high-class Queens Hotel at the east end of Robertson terrace. When it opened in 1862 it was the town’s biggest hotel, and it quickly became a major attraction, helping rapidly increase the number of well-off visitors to the town. But by the 1990s it had fallen out of favour, and in 2003 it was converted into 36 apartments.

The full story of the America Ground and the Patrick Robertson estate is in my book The America Ground Hastings, published by The History Press.