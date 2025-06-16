Celebrating Sussex Day with charity photo competition

Sussex Community Foundation celebrates Sussex Day with photo competition spotlighting local charities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sussex Community Foundation has announced the winners of its second Sussex Day Photo Competition, held to mark Sussex Day on 16 June, a celebration of the county and its communities.

Sussex Day coincides with St Richard’s Day, honouring St Richard of Chichester, patron saint of Sussex and Bishop of Chichester from 1245 to 1253.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The competition invited charities and community groups to submit photographs capturing the spirit and impact of their work. One winner was selected in each of the Foundation’s four funding priorities, with each receiving £100 to support their activities.

Winning photo from Eastbourne Foodbank

The 2025 winners are:

Eastbourne Foodbank (Funding priority: Tackling poverty)

Culture Shift (Funding priority: Improving Health)

Sensory Soft Play (Funding priority: Reaching Potential)

Sussex Green Living (Funding priority: Acting on climate)

Julia Roberts, CEO of Culture Shift, said, “We are delighted that this photograph has won a prize, as it clearly shows the simple pleasure of a person finding joy in a creative activity! Helen - the star of this photo - is a carer who has been a regular member of our carers group (Carers O'Clock) for a number of years now. It has become a very important part of looking after her own health and wellbeing, alongside her responsibilities as a full-time unpaid carer. Many thanks to Sussex Community Foundation, we will buy some valuable art materials with the prize money!”

“Sussex Day is a chance to reflect on what makes our county special, and the incredible work of local charities is right at the heart of that,” said Kevin Richmond, CEO of Sussex Community Foundation. “This competition captures the creativity, compassion and community spirit we see every day in the groups we support.”

Winning photo from Culture Shift

Whether it’s a coastal walk or a vineyard visit, Sussex Day is a time to appreciate the richness of our local communities. If you’re feeling inspired, Sussex Community Foundation encourages people to consider celebrating by donating to one of their funding priorities to help support brilliant local people and projects.