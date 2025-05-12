Celebrating the incredible work of our nurses across Sussex on International Nurses day!

Donna Lamb, Chief Nurse says: "International Nurses Day is a special day to celebrate the incredible work our nurses do in providing care to patients within the community. Last year, our Community Nurses made over half a million face to face visits to patients in their own homes in Sussex. The commitment of all of our nurses to delivering excellent care and their dedication amidst challenging circumstances is truly inspiring.

“At our Trust, we have a wide range of nursing roles, from community nursing to specialist care and nurses who support the delivery of high quality care through their roles in patient safety, clinical education and digital innovation. All our nurses play a vital role in caring for people at home, helping to avoid hospital admissions and enabling them to be discharged more quickly.

“We are exceptionally proud of our nurses and the compassionate care they provide to help patients across Sussex every day.”

To celebrate this special day, we invited our nurses to share their journeys of how they became nurses and the parts of their job they enjoy the most.

Stevie

Stevie, a Parkinson’s nurse specialist in Horsham, always dreamed of becoming a nurse. Her passion for making a difference in people's lives started from her own experiences as a child needing care from the NHS. Through her work with SCFT, Stevie is dedicated to providing the best possible care and support to her patients.

“I had always wanted to be a nurse since I was a little girl. Always dressing up as a nurse and playing with doctors’ toy kits. I was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at the age of 10 and got my first insight to the NHS. This was one of the reasons why I wanted to help people like me, with certain conditions.

“I started working with SCFT as a healthcare assistant in Haywards Heath when I was 18 years old, straight from college. I was then seconded on to nurse training three years later, completed my nurse degree, and returned to my team in Haywards Heath as a qualified nurse. , then went to Burgess Hill District nurses as a community sister, then this role. SCFT supported me throughout my nursing journey, and helped me get to where I am now, a specialist nurse within our Trust.”

Stevie now works as a Parkinson's Nurse Specialist, where she has been involved in pioneering work setting up the Horsham Parkinson's Nurse Specialist service.

Understanding the unique challenges faced by younger Parkinson's patients, Stevie also helped launch the Working Age Group, a monthly meet-up for patients diagnosed under the age of 60. The group has had a profound impact on patients, reducing anxiety and improving wellbeing for many participants. Regular activities through Parkinson's UK have provided a vital sense of community. As patients feel supported and less isolated, this has led to fewer calls to the nursing service.

For Stevie, the work is very fulfilling. She says “I love my job because it allows me to make a real difference, not just physically but mentally. Supporting patients throughout their journey and sharing my knowledge is incredibly rewarding. The comfort we can give people through our empathy, compassion and knowledge, is a feeling you can’t quite describe.”

Amanda

Amanda has been working for SCFT since she qualified 13 years ago and is now a Clinical Nurse Lead in the East Grinstead Community Nursing Team. Amanda didn’t start nursing until a bit later in life when a visit to India and an encounter with a sick child changed her career path!

“In my thirties, I took a risk and accepted voluntary redundancy from my job in the corporate world of banking, to realise my dream and travel the world. Whilst travelling around Asia, I did a few months voluntary work in India, in Mother Theresa’s ‘Home for the Dying Destitutes’. I was astounded by the number of nurses from all over the world, dedicating their time and love to work together, caring for and nursing people that had become poorly and homeless. I was simply helping with food and general volunteering, but the nurses were doing all sorts of incredible things to help people: wound care, injections, sorting out medication. I thought to myself “I want to know what they know”, and a seed was sown.”

Amanda initially worked as a nurse in the hospital but soon discovered that community nursing was where her heart lies.

“I love visiting people at home, on their turf. In the community, you never know what you’re going into, and there is so much more to a patient than a person in a hospital bed and a gown.

“Working in the community as a District Nurse means we’re looking after real people, with real needs in their own home environment. Community nursing enables us to provide holistic care, and working with our Multi-Disciplinary Team allows us to support patients in many different ways.

“Now as Clinical Nurse Lead, I have the pleasure of working in a fantastic supportive, caring, and passionate nursing team. I’m so proud of our team and the care we deliver and there is never a dull moment in the community. You often never know what you’re going to find behind that front door!”

Adewale

Adewale, Community Staff Nurse in Horsham, has always been drawn to helping others and making a difference in people’s lives and this passion is what led him to pursue a career in nursing.

“There is no greater feeling than seeing someone you care for recover, regain their independence and return to their normal life. That sense of fulfilment is truly rewarding.”

Carole

Carole is a Senior Community Diabetes Specialist Nurse in Worthing. Her journey to becoming a nurse started when she joined St Johns Ambulance service when she was just 7 years old.

“I wanted to be a nurse since the age of 7, when I joined St Johns Ambulance. I got basic skills through them and was often ‘on duty’ at events, my favourite being sports day, when people often needed help for their injuries!

“I enjoyed helping people and so began my nursing training in 1975 at Kingston Hospital. On qualifying I worked at St Georges Hospital at Hyde Park Corner, London and later Tooting. It was an exciting time working on cardiovascular surgery which was still relatively new then, our patients came from all over the UK. I enjoyed witnessing new innovations in care and supporting our patients going through major surgery.

“In 1993, I became a Diabetes Specialist Nurse and was once again at the forefront of the development of a new service, the Diabetes team was newly formed, and a brand-new centre was built to house the team and all outpatient services.

“I am proud to say I have had some of my work published in Diabetes journals and have presented at the National RCN research conference and provided posters at the Annual Diabetes UK conference, these are achievements I never thought I would be capable of, thanks to supportive team members and former managers.”

1 . Contributed Carole is now a Diabetes Specialist Nurse Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Carole's journey to becoming a nurse started when she joined St John Ambulance service Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Adewale has always been drawn to helping others Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed Amanda didn’t start nursing until a bit later in life when a visit to India and an encounter with a sick child changed her career path! Photo: Submitted