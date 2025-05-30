Celebrating the value of volunteers at Raystede

This National Volunteers Week (2-8 June 2025), Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare will be celebrating the vital role that volunteers play in the day to day running of the charity as well as highlighting some of the many volunteering roles that it has available.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With over 300 active volunteers, Raystede offers diverse roles, from welcoming visitors and assisting in its five charity shops to maintaining the grounds, supporting education programmes, and fundraising.

Last year alone, volunteers dedicated over 85,000 hours of their time and they are the backbone of Raystede, enabling the charity to continue its work caring for more than 400 animals daily across its 43-acre site in Ringmer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heidi Christmas, Head of HR and Volunteering at Raystede said: “Our commitment to volunteering and social responsibility is about more than just recruiting helpers, it’s about fostering a culture of kindness, collaboration, and shared purpose. We really couldn’t achieve everything we do without the valuable help of all volunteers.

Raystede volunteers

“We know that many of our volunteers have joined us after retirement, gaining confidence, new skills, and a renewed sense of purpose. However, we welcome anyone with an interest in our work and a commitment to supporting animals in need.”

Raystede’s volunteering initiatives have had a positive impact on many of those who give their time to support the work of the charity. Heather, for example, found renewed purpose through volunteering as part of the Welcome Team helping visitors to Raystede. “My days start with a sense of purpose and end with a feeling of having achieved something, however small. I have met people, helped people, and supported Raystede. In return, my mood has been lifted. I firmly believe that helping others can help people cope with the difficult things we have to come to terms with in life.”

For Mike and his wife Karen, it was at the Big Help Out initiative held during last year’s National Volunteers Week that sparked their interest in the roles available. “After the Big Help Out in 2024 we applied as volunteers in the Raystede Estates Team as we enjoy gardening. We work Wednesdays doing a variety of tasks including clearing flower beds, pruning trees, removing harmful weeds and brambles, plus generally keeping the site tidy and safe for the animals and visitors. We enjoy our varied and worthwhile shifts, while learning new skills as we go.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are many varied volunteering roles available from supporting the Aviaries and Equine Teams to helping in your local community with in the shops and with the Education Team – find out more at www.raystede.org/volunteer