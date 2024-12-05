Celebration event for ex Priory students

Last week we invited last year’s Year 11 students to a special celebratory event at The Corn Exchange, Lewes Town Hall.

Joined by the Mayor of Lewes, Councillor Imogen Makepeace, this event is about looking to the future by also connecting positively with the past, as well as locating the school securely at the heart of the Lewes community.

The highlight of the evening was the awarding of the Edgar Povey Trophy for Integrity and Honour, presented to the winner, Hanna Vincze, by Priory School’s first winner of the trophy, 54 years ago David Carter!

It was a wonderful evening.