Celebration for the unsung heroes of Mid Sussex

Unsung heroes were celebrated at the Mid Sussex Applauds Awards 2025 - an annual event that recognises those people who go the extra mile for their community.

More than 100 people attended a special ceremony that was organised by Mid Sussex District Council and held at the South of England Showground, Ardingly.

Hosted by Cllr Rodney Jackson, Chairman of Mid Sussex District Council, and the High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Timothy Fooks, there were 37 individuals, groups or businesses who were recognised for their contribution to the district. These included nine winners, 10 highly commended and 18 commended nominees.

Earlier in the year, local people were asked to nominate those who were worthy of an award for the contribution they make to the local community across eight categories - Volunteer of the Year, Community Project of the Year, Young Hero of the Year, Business in the Community, Community for All Award, Environment and Climate Champion, Community Hero of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award was Lynda Cook, who has dedicated 35 years to leading a Brownie unit and shaping the lives of countless young girls with her commitment, passion and leadership.

Lynda said: “It is very nice to be recognised with this award. I got involved because my daughter, who was seven at the time, came home after her second week and said the Brown Owl was leaving and that if nobody could be found, the group would have to close. I do really enjoy what I do because it gives girls an opportunity to have a voice and develop as individuals.”

Twelve-year-old Xavi Barugh was the winner of the Young Hero of the Year Award for his work to save elephants by supporting Wildlife SOS, attracting the attention of National Geographic, who asked him to become one of its Youth Ambassadors.

Xavi said: “I am really happy to win this. I’ve raised over £6,000 for Wildlife SOS and my heroes are Kartick and Geeta, who run the charity. I went to India in November to meet them and see the elephants. The next thing I want to do is put educational packs together with information about the elephants.”

Community Hero of the Year winner was Lisa McNamara, manager of the Old Dunnings Mill in East Grinstead, for her work organising community events including setting up a youth club, with the help of the local Town Council, that is already oversubscribed.

Lisa, who has previously won the Business in the Community Award, said: “I’m delighted to win. I’ve run pubs for 34 years and they are at the heart of the community. There is nothing better than giving something back to those less fortunate than others.”

Sponsors of the awards were: Community People, Glendale, Jobs Go Public, Orchards Shopping Centre, Places Leisure, City Science, MUFG and Chroma Vision.

Full list of winners and those shortlisted:

Volunteer of the Year Award – recognising those who have selflessly made a difference to the community.

Winners: Pauline Mallinson - for supporting a number of community initiatives in Mid Sussex including the local Scouts, the Lindfield Repair Café and Care in Haywards Heath. She also runs Share Haywards Heath, a library of things, which enables residents to borrow items instead of having to buy them and is a volunteer Waste Prevention Advisor for West Sussex County Council.

Wendy Kingcome – for setting up the Mustard Seed Community Café in Burgess Hill nine years ago. The café has become a place of sanctuary for many including the elderly, isolated and vulnerable. Wendy dedicates extra hours to organise free family events at the café and organises lunches for the Young Carers Group.

Highly commended: Jonathan Warren and Tyran Bell.

Commended: Jonathan Birch, Judith Wells, Sharon Billings and Andrew Metcalfe.

Community Project of the Year Award - a project supporting local people that has triumphed in their community.

Winner: Julia Rye - for setting up the Respect Youth Club, on the Sheddingdean Estate in Burgess Hill 17 years ago with council and neighbourhood group support. The facility offers a safe place for young people to meet together. Her longevity running the club means that she is now seeing original members bringing their children along to benefit from the facilities.

Highly commended: Menshare

Commended: BHT Sussex – Pathfinder Services.

Young Hero of the Year Award – celebrates the remarkable achievements of those under the age of 18.

Winner: Xavi Barugh – for his remarkable fund-raising efforts to save elephants. He has completed a 50km walk and designed and sold wrist bands to support the challenge with people from all over the world giving their backing as he documented his success on social media. Xavi has raised awareness of the work carried out by Wildlife SOS and is a Youth Ambassador for National Geographic.

Business in the Community Award – a business which supports or makes a positive contribution to benefit and enhance community life.

Winner: The Woolpack – a pub in Burgess Hill that is at the centre of the community and well known for its charity work. Independently owned and managed by husband-and-wife team Dee Allen and Lance Nuttall, the pub hosts regular fundraising quizzes for different charities that raise up to £15,000 ever year.

Highly commended: ABCOM IT Solutions

Commended: Sing and Sign, The Sensory Network, We Love Pets Burgess Hill, Tulleys Farm, The Mug Tree Tea Room, Rowfant Vineyard.

Community For All Award – a person, group or business that has done the most to work in harmony with others to promote diversity, equality and inclusion with the aim to positively discourage discrimination.

Winner: Ariel Community Theatre: Othellos Buddies – a very special group of 11-18 year olds who volunteer their time every week to support over 150 students with a range of complex special educational needs at Ariel Drama Academies across Sussex. The SEN drama group, known as the Othellos, rely on these buddies to ensure the students can access, and take part, in their drama, dance and music lessons.

Highly commended: Friends of Eastern Road Nature Reserve

Commended: Michael Olszewski – Hurst Players.

Environment and Climate Champion Award – an individual or group who has demonstrated a commitment to delivering sustainability initiatives which will help to combat climate change or enhance the natural environment

Winner: Kat Crisp – for setting up Social Innovation for All, which is a founding partner and delivers, the Young Green Briton Challenge (YGBC), a national platform to nurture, support and celebrate youth-led, school-based climate action. The Challenge empowers students to create local climate action projects, fostering the development of transferable green skills.

Highly commended: Colin McFarlin

Community Hero of the Year Award – someone who goes to remarkable lengths to help others

Winner: Lisa McNamara – as manager of the Old Dunnings Mill in East Grinstead Lisa champions many community events including Mamma’s Dance Nights, free musical extravaganzas over bank holiday weekends that raise funds for local charities, a popular quiz night that raises money for a monthly get together for isolated elderly residents and a Christmas dinner for vulnerable residents.

Highly commended: Tom Brown, Archie Tipple-Wilson, Kirsty Chapman

Commended: Jonathan Pratt, Andrew Metcalfe, Mike Oliver

Lifetime Achievement Award – an individual who has worked tirelessly and constantly for the benefit of others over a sustained period of time.

Winner: Lynda Cook – who has dedicated 35 years to leading a Brownie unit, shaping the lives of countless young girls with her unwavering passion, commitment and leadership. She has provided a safe, inspiring space where girls develop confidence, resilience and lifelong skills. Her mentorship has empowered generations of girls, many of whom have gone on to become leaders themselves.

Highly commended: Gail Millar

Commended: John Stothard, Jean Gorman, Mick Howe.

Find out more about the Applauds Awards at: www.midsussexapplauds.co.uk