Celebration of Learning honours achievements of West Sussex's adult learners

Adults in West Sussex are encouraged to find out more about free courses that can help them learn new skills and follow exciting new career paths.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows the county council’s Celebration of Learning event which recognised the achievements of nearly 3,000 adult learners who attended courses commissioned by the county council’s adult learning team during the past year.

Awards presented during the event, held at County Hall in Chichester, included Learning Organisation of the Year, Tutor of the Year and Learner of the Year, which was presented to Darren Clarke.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren had been unemployed for two years before he started the Routeway to Retail course. The course is designed to equip learners with both the practical skills and industry knowledge needed to pursue a career in retail.

Hilary Strong from Making Theatre - Gaining Skills receives the award for Learning Organisation of the Year from West Sussex County Council's Adult Learning Manager, Andrew Bishop.

His nomination for the Learner of the Year Award highlighted his willingness to engage and his personal resilience, which helped him succeed during the course.

He said that the course has helped him approach the future with an improved mindset and has improved his confidence, belief and self-worth as he continues to apply for jobs.

Councillor Garry Wall, Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills, said: “It was inspiring to hear the stories of success during the event, as people supported others to develop the skills needed to achieve personal goals and enrich their lives and the lives of those around them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every learner nominated had a story of resilience and personal development.

Learner of the Year, Darren Clarke (left) receives his prize from Councillor Garry Wall, West Sussex County Council's Cabinet Member for Economy and Skills.

“Education doesn’t have to stop after school. I’d encourage others to find out what courses are available through our adult learning service. It’s not too late to learn new skills that could lead to exciting future opportunities.”

The adult learning service is funded by the Department for Education and eligible learners can participate in learning at no cost to them.

The service plays a crucial part in helping people and communities to fulfil their potential and building a sustainable and prosperous economy, in line with Our Council Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Courses offered include traditional subjects such as English and maths, as well as those helping people into jobs in the construction, digital, retail and health and social care sectors. Many courses aim to fill skills gaps identified by local employers.

There are also programmes for adults with mild to moderate learning disabilities, as well as family learning courses with joint activities for both children and adult family members.

More information about the Adult Learning Service, details around eligibility and how you might be able to benefit is available on the county council’s website.

You can also follow the Adult Learning Service on Facebook and Instagram.