Celebrations all round during Haywards Heath College results day

Haywards Heath College students celebrate A-level and T Level success

It was a day for celebration as students from Haywards Heath College collected their A-level, T Level, and vocational results on Thursday 15 August.

There were plenty of happy faces as staff, students and parents came together to reveal their results.

Students had worked hard over the last two years, and today was their payoff.

Olivia Westbury discovered she had achieved an A* and A in graphic communication and textiles, and a Distinction* in digital media. This was exactly what she needed to get into her university of choice, she said: “It’s a good feeling to finally get these results, I’m so relieved. These results will help me get to the next stage and will allow me to keep learning.

“Everyone at the college has been really supportive, all the staff have been very helpful and always open when you have a question, they always go the extra mile when you need help.

“I’m now going to study graphic design at Arts University Bournemouth, and I really can't wait.”

Alex Graham was also pleased with his results, achieving A*,A*,A,C in maths, further maths, history and Spanish. This is enough to get him into Bath University to study maths, his university of choice, he revealed: “I’m happy, it's a lot of pressure off, it’s also nice to get my university offer finally done with. I’m excited to start university, it’s going to be a big change.

“I’ve found my time here good, everyone's been really nice. I’ve really benefitted from the smaller class sizes.”

This year's pass rates were incredibly positive, with a fantastic 100% pass rate for T Level students, and a 96.1 % pass rate for A-level students.

Paul Riley, Principal of Haywards Heath College, added: “I am really pleased with our results and our pass rates. In particular, I am so pleased for all of our students, who have worked so hard over the last two years. I am so proud of them and what they have achieved.

“These strong results show just how much hard work is put in by our staff and students, and why Haywards Heath is such a high achieving college.”