Celebrations for 20 years of Community Rail in the South East

The group which connects communities to people, places and opportunities on railway lines in the South East is celebrating 20 years of work.

It began as Sussex Community Rail Partnership in 2004 operating on one stretch of line between Uckfield in East Sussex and Oxted in Surrey.

Southeast Communities Rail Partnership now has 10 lines working with five train operators at 130 stations across East and West Sussex as well as parts of Surrey, Kent, Berkshire and south-west London.

Tim Barkley, chair of Southeast Communities Rail Partnership Community Interest Company, said: “It is amazing that the partnership has grown from such small beginnings to now serve a wider network of people and places. We could not have done this without the dedicated volunteers who give up their time at the stations to make them a welcoming space. The support of the train operators, Network Rail and many other organisations has been key to our success.”

Staff, directors, line chairs and vice-chairs celebrate 20 years of Community Rail in the South East.

He added: “The Community Rail Partnership will continue to enhance wellbeing, sustainability and community development. We welcome the involvement of all those interested in promoting train travel.”

The group’s activities with its partners include bringing redundant station buildings back to life as community hubs, maintaining gardens and flowers at stations, installing artwork and murals to brighten station buildings, and giving people who face barriers to train travel a chance to experience rail journeys.

It also has specialist education officers who teach youngsters about safe and independent travel, healthy and sustainable journeys, and railway careers.

Staff, directors as well as the chairs and vice-chairs of each of the line groups met in Lewes (on 22 July) to mark the 20 years of operation and discuss their future plans.

Staff and volunteers from Southeast Communities Rail Partnership discuss their future plans.

The 10 Community Rail lines are:

1066 line (Hastings to Tonbridge)Arun Valley (Gatwick Airport to Bosham)Hounslow to RichmondMarshlink (Hastings to Ashford International)North Downs (Gatwick Airport to Reading)Sussex Coast (Hove to Littlehampton)Sussex Downs (Seaford to Brighton)Tonbridge to Redhill & ReigateUckfield and East Grinsted to OxtedWindsor to Reading

The five train operators are Govia Thameslink Railway, Great Western Railway, Southeastern Railway, South Western Railway and Cross Country trains.

A special video showing the timeline of the Community Rail Partnership’s work is at: https://youtu.be/-vZMQMOz0Fc

More information about the group’s work including how to get involved are at: www.southeastcrp.org