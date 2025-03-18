Centenary birthday celebrations at Shoreham care home

A much-loved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, has celebrated her 100th birthday at a West Sussex care home on the 14th March.

Iris Healy marked the special occasion at New Elmcroft care home in Shoreham-by-Sea with a party attended by family and friends where everyone enjoyed lots of cake, laughter and music.

Born in Ilford, Essex, as one of four children, Iris was known for her love of singing and performing. Her natural talent shone through in her childhood, and by her teenage years, she was regularly taking the stage in local productions.

It was during one of these performances that an American talent scout took notice, offering her the chance to tour the US and make a name for herself. However, Iris’s mother felt she was too young for such an adventure, and the opportunity never came to be.

Iris and her family on her 100th Birthday

When Iris turned 18, she and her mother moved to Brighton, where it wasn’t long before she met Gordon on Brighton Pier. They went on to marry and built a life full of love. Iris became dedicated to making their house a home. Known for being extremely house-proud, Iris kept their home spotless while raising their growing family. She worked hard, saving up for family holidays and days out, and even took on housekeeping jobs to earn a little extra pin money.

Later in life, Iris found love again with Ron, and they shared a passion for travelling and exploring new places. Weekends spent wandering through gardens, admiring flowers, and soaking in nature became a cherished routine. Iris’s love of music also stayed with her, and she even wrote a song for Ron, which she would sing to him with great affection.

When Ron passed away, it was a huge loss for Iris, and she spent some time living with her son before eventually moving in with her daughter. Four years ago, Iris moved into New Elmcroft care home. Iris attributes her long life to the happiness she finds in music and the love that has always surrounded her.

Service manager of New Elmcroft, Tiny Myeni, commented: “It has been such a privilege for us to be a part of Iris’ special day. She is a very much-loved resident here and we all love to listen to her singing.”