Central Worthing Explorer Scouts are launching and need volunteers

The Scouts offer over 200 different activities. From fun-filled thrills and wild adventure, to creative activities and historic learning, there's something to suit everyone. With 85% of young people taking part in activities through Scouts they have never tried before. Volunteer Chris said, “Being a volunteer has changed me quite drastically. I never thought I'd be able to lead children in activities. I didn't have the capability or confidence. Now I do.”

Across the UK, 160,000 volunteers like you, help more than 460,000 young people each year to build #SkillsForLife. Volunteers play on their strengths, from DIY-ers to science teachers, there are many ways to get involved and share your skills with the next generations. Try more. See more. Do more. At Scouts you'll get the chance to dream big, find your place in the world and make memories to last a lifetime.

The group had their first taster session in November, with lots of young people keen to start their journeys in Scouts, 92% of young people say they learn skills for life. Chief Scout Dwayne Fields says “let’s never forget that Scouts is powered by volunteers. We can only offer these great opportunities if we have enough adult volunteers to deliver them. As a volunteer myself, I know that it can be as much fun for us as it is for the young people. We make friends and learn new skills along the way.”

Central Worthing Explorers are looking for additional volunteers to support the growing Unit. Great examples are students who want to boost their CV, or parents who volunteer so they can spend more time together as a family. This could be working directly with the young people, or as a Trustee, or doing some work in the background which might be IT, administration or fund raising to name but a few. Worthing Scouts say “our door is open to people of all ages, genders, races and backgrounds, and we’re only able to change lives because people like you lend a hand.”

Whatever your skillset, lend a hand for as little or as much time as you can spare, and we promise you’ll get more out than you put in. Because whether you’re helping a leader to run an activity in the local town hall, organising a night away, or buttering 120 slices of bread for a group of very hungry Explorers – no two Scout meetings are the same. The difference you make, though, is always great.

The Explorer group (ages 14-18) meets on Friday evenings at their Scout Hut in Worthing. Ready to join the Adventure? Contact Mike at [email protected] or visit worthing-scouts.org.uk/ for more information. We provide the training. You show up, get stuck in, and make memories for life. Sounds fun? Worthwhile? It is…make a difference, volunteer today.