Century celebrations for Wadhurst care home resident

Celebrations were in full swing at Wadhurst Manor Care Home in Wadhurst this week as we celebrated an incredible milestone, the 100th birthday of our beloved residents, Bobbie. Surrounded by her loved ones and her care home ‘family’, Bobbie was all smiles as we marked a century of wisdom, laughter and unforgettable stories. Champagne and a fabulous birthday cake were followed by a congratulatory sing-a-long at this happy party

Bobbie was pleased and proud to receive a telegram photocard from the King and Queen in recognition of her landmark birthday, after an initial slight confusion when she whispered to her daughter: “Do I know these people? Please thank them for the card and tell them I’m sorry they couldn’t come in person.”

As a long-time member of the Wadhurst Care Home family, Bobbie loves to join in the varied activities. During her centennial birthday week, she particularly enjoyed the visit from Fisherwood Farm pygmy goats, making firm friends with ‘Margot’ a little black and white cutie.

The care home staff were all delighted to be celebrating with Bobbie’s daughters and extended family as she reached this remarkable milestone.

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active into their centenaries, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.

Wadhurst Manor provides nursing care, residential care and respite care. Wadhurst Manor care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals.

For more information pleasecontact Catalin Gyulai, General Manager at Wadhurst Manor on 01892 786700 or email [email protected]