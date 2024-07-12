Chailey Heritage to stage Open Morning Careers event tomorrow - it could be your next job...
The Open Morning is being held between 10am and noon at Chailey Heritage Foundation, situated in North Chailey between Lewes and Haywards Heath.
Chief Executive Gareth Germer said: "This is for those who are looking for a career that is truly rewarding.
"At Chailey Heritage, our support workers play a vital role in the lives of children and young adults with complex disabilities.
"Come along and see how you can make a positive impact, helping them reach their full potential.
"I am proud to say that we provide a fulfilling career path and we have an amazing team at Chailey Heritage."
To find out more, click here Careers Event (chf.org.uk)
You can just turn up on the day - you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.
