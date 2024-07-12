Chailey Heritage to stage Open Morning Careers event tomorrow - it could be your next job...

By Peter Lindsey
Contributor
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:32 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Sussex charity is staging a Careers Event on Saturday morning for those wanting to make a difference to the lives of young people with disabilities.

The Open Morning is being held between 10am and noon at Chailey Heritage Foundation, situated in North Chailey between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

Chief Executive Gareth Germer said: "This is for those who are looking for a career that is truly rewarding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"At Chailey Heritage, our support workers play a vital role in the lives of children and young adults with complex disabilities.

Chailey Heritage Careers eventChailey Heritage Careers event
Chailey Heritage Careers event

"Come along and see how you can make a positive impact, helping them reach their full potential.

"I am proud to say that we provide a fulfilling career path and we have an amazing team at Chailey Heritage."

To find out more, click here Careers Event (chf.org.uk)

You can just turn up on the day - you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.

Related topics:SussexChailey Heritage FoundationLewesHaywards Heath

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice