Chailey Heritage to stage Open Morning Careers event tomorrow - it could be your next job...

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Sussex charity is staging a Careers Event on Saturday morning for those wanting to make a difference to the lives of young people with disabilities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Morning is being held between 10am and noon at Chailey Heritage Foundation, situated in North Chailey between Lewes and Haywards Heath.

Chief Executive Gareth Germer said: "This is for those who are looking for a career that is truly rewarding.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At Chailey Heritage, our support workers play a vital role in the lives of children and young adults with complex disabilities.

Chailey Heritage Careers event

"Come along and see how you can make a positive impact, helping them reach their full potential.

"I am proud to say that we provide a fulfilling career path and we have an amazing team at Chailey Heritage."

To find out more, click here Careers Event (chf.org.uk)

You can just turn up on the day - you will be guaranteed a warm welcome.