Chailey Village News

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICE this Sunday (October 6) is Holy Communion at 8am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (October 6). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday October 12 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Contact [email protected] for more detail.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday October 17 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday October 17 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AGM is on Thursday October 17 at 6:30 pm in the Reading Room, with light refreshments provided. The Society needs new members and new ideas so please if you value the Society contact them and offer support and help via email [email protected] or 07803 179708.

Penny for the Guy on Saturday October 19 from 12pm the Bonfire Society will be taking their decorated trailer through the village and everyone is welcome to meet Guy Fawkes and maybe have a photo. The final stop is The Five Bells where the Society will be hosting their badge/membership night.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall, on Tuesday November 5 at 7.30pm. Sara Fay will speak on ‘Life Behind the Scenes of Showtime’ and all are welcome; all that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For details about the WI call Mandy on 07546 592739.

Litter One of the more disappointing areas is the Old Pump House Bus Stop, opposite the Horns Lodge, in South Chailey, which is regularly full of empty bottles, cans and fast food boxes. The Parish Council want to improve this situation and would be grateful for suggestions, sent via the Clerk via email [email protected] or call 01825 722388.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. Contact Bea Annis on 07837 859750 to arrange.

empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, preferably 1 to 2 litres but smaller are acceptable. There is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles or if you gather a bag full the Society will collect. Call Diane 07773 935403 or Yasmin 07368 868999 to arrange collection.

Phone Box Library, in the car park at the Free Church, South Chailey, has a fabulous selection of books for adults and in the boxes on the floor there is an assortment of books for children. Do pay it a visit. Thanks go to all who donate to the library.