Chailey Village News

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday (October 12) from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (October 13) are Holy Communion at 8am and Harvest Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (October 13). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday October 17 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday October 17 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

HORTICULTURALSOCIETY AGM is on Thursday October 17 at 6:30pm in the Reading Room, with light refreshments. The Society needs new members and new ideas so please attend or contact them via email [email protected] or 07803 179708.All support is most welcome

Penny for the Guy on Saturday October 19 from 12pm the Bonfire Society’s decorated trailer is going through the village for everyone to meet Guy Fawkes and have a photo. The final stop is The Five Bells where the Society is hosting their badge/membership night.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday November 5 at 7.30pm at the village hall. Sara Fay will speak on ‘Life Behind the Scenes of Showtime’ and all are welcome; all that is asked is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For details call Mandy on 07546 592739.

annual Christmas meal for the senior members (60+) of the village hosted by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday December 7 at the village hall. If you would like to put your name forward to attend, please email [email protected].

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. Contact Bea Annis on 07837 859750 to arrange.

empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, 1 to 2 litres. There is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles or if you gather a bag full the Society will collect. Call Diane on 07773 935403 to arrange collection.

Phone Box Library, in the car park at the Free Church, South Chailey, has a selection of books for adults and in boxes on the floor there are books for children. Do pay it a visit. Thanks go to all who donate to the library.

HorticulturalNews - Overwintering onions garlic and shallots should be planted in October. For onions try radar and senshyu and plant the sets with the top just visible. Check regularly that birds haven’t pulled them out. The choice for garlic is huge but always buy varieties bred for our climate. Czechmate is a good variety specially adapted to Northern Europe. Plant to a depth the height of the clove. For shallots go for Jermor. Leave carrots and beetroot in the ground and cover them with fleece in the colder spells and this seems to work better than lifting and storing. Now is the time to consider hedge pruning so all is quiet for nesting birds in the spring. Frosts are on the way so protect or bring in tender plants. Plant indoor bulbs for Christmas such as hyacinths and Amaryllis – more details Peter Estcourt on 07803 179708.