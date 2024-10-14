Chailey Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Penny for the Guy the Bonfire Society’s decorated trailer is going through the village this Saturday (October 19) from midday for everyone to meet Guy Fawkes and have a photo this. The approximate timings are listed in Chailey News and the Bonfire Society’s Facebook page will be updated with the Guys location. The final stop will be The Five Bells, at about 4.15pm, where the Society will be hosting their badge/membership night. All are welcome to join them.

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (October 20) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30amthis Sunday (October 20). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday November 5 at 7.30pm at the village hall. Sara Fay will speak on ‘Life Behind the Scenes of Showtime’ and all are welcome; all that is asked is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For details call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday November 7, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday November 9 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday November 21 at 12.30pm. All welcome; to find out more call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday November 21 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

Christmas Craft Market takes place at St Peter’s Church on Saturday November 30 from 10am to 2pm. There will be stalls from local crafters and businesses including Christmas gifts, Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates and local artists. There will also be refreshments. Entry £1.

Annual Christmas meal for the senior members (60+) of the village hosted by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday December 7 at the village hall. If you would like to put your name forward to attend, please email [email protected].

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. Contact Bea Annis on 07837 859750 to arrange.

empty plastic bottles the Bonfire Society are collecting empty plastic bottles, 1 to 2 litres. There is a dustbin at the village hall car park for bottles or if you gather a bag full the Society will collect. Call Diane on 07773 935403 to arrange collection.