Chailey Village News

St Peter’s CHURCH SERVICES this Sunday (October 27) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30amthis Sunday (October 27). Previous sermons at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments, WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday November 5 at 7.30pm, at the village hall, when Sara Fay will speak on ‘Life Behind the Scenes of Showtime’. Sara is an experienced cutter, tailor and costumier. Having learnt her craft to the exacting standards of Glyndebourne Opera House, she's dedicated to bringing those high standards to the film and TV industry. She has worked on many well-known projects including Downton Abbey, Sherlock, Napoleon and Hamilton (for a full list of Sara’s projects visit http://sarafay.co.uk/). Sara’s talk will be interesting and informative and everyone is welcome to enjoy it; all that is asked is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For details more call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday November 7, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday November 9 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday November 21 at 12.30pm and all welcome. Christmas Lunch is on December 12 and it is necessary to sign up for this by calling 01825 722586 or emailing [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday November 21 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

Christmas Craft Market takes place at St Peter’s Church on Saturday November 30 from 10am to 2pm. There will be stalls from local crafters and businesses including Christmas gifts, Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates and local artists. There will also be refreshments. Entry £1.

Annual Christmas meal for the senior members (60+) of the village hosted by the Bonfire Society is on Saturday December 7 at the village hall. If you would like to put your name forward to attend, please email [email protected].

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS The cattle are now off Chailey Commons for the winter, however the Exmoor ponies remain at Red House Common. Please report any issues with gates, fences or missing signs to Bettina Newell, the Parish Clerk, via [email protected], and to Andy Mitchell, Countryside Officer at ESCC, via [email protected] . Also, a reminder that fly-tipping is dealt with by Lewes District Council along with litter, dog nuisance, car parks and bins, please contact the District Council directly to report a problem via https://www.lewes-eastbourne.gov.uk/report-a-problem/.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Chailey for appointments to doctors, hospital etc. Contact Bea Annis on 07837 859750 to arrange.