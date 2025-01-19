Chailey village news

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chailey News

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (January 26) are Holy Communion at 8am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (January 26). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

PARISH COUNCIL NEWS Residents across the Lewes district are being encouraged to take part in the latest stage of consultation on Lewes District Council’s Local Plan. The Local Plan sets out where future developments will take place, such as new homes and locations for business growth, as well as the local policy requirement against which future planning applications will be judged. It is important that residents have their say on the Local Plan and there is a drop-in event for Chailey residents on Saturday February 1, from 10am to 1pm, at Newick Village Hall. This is a combined event with our neighbouring parishes of Newick and Wivelsfield. This event will be attended by the Planning Policy Team from Lewes and members of our Parish Council. You are encouraged to attend this event if you can. As the consultation progresses the Parish Council will update the website, www.chaileyparishcouncil.gov.uk under Latest News, and social media. For more details contact Bettina Newell, Clerk to Chailey Parish Council, (days of work: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) via email [email protected] or 01825 722388.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday February 4, at 7.30pm, at the village hall and the speaker David Droscher will talk on ‘Willow Weaving’. You will learn how working with willow connects us with history, nature and ancient craft traditions, as basketry pre-dates pottery. Up until about a hundred years ago most villages would have had a basket weaver, who would perhaps have combined this craft with another trade. Willow is a favoured material because it grows so rapidly, only the most recent year’s growth is sufficiently flexible to be used for weaving baskets. It is a sustainable material and is coppiced, which is a traditional method for managing woodland and is good for nature and the environment. Willow is an incredibly tactile material to work with and there is enormous joy and satisfaction to be gained from weaving as you will see. Everyone is welcome to attend what is sure to be a most informative and enjoyable evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday February 6, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday February 7 from 10am to 1pm. Giving help with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday February 8 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday February 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday February 20 21 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday February 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday March 8 at 11am.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].