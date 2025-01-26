Chailey Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EXCEPTIONALLY SAD NEWS from the Parish Council as ‘Councillor Peter Olbrich died on January 19. Peter was a key and well-respected member of our Chailey community and, for more than thirty years, served on the Parish Council. As well as a Parish Councillor, he had also served as a District Councillor. ‘Served’ is the correct word to encompass Peter’s manifold responsibilities: at the time of his death Peter was completing a (first) survey of the Council’s land holdings; developing the recreational area at Rowheath; and working with Chailey Sports Association and the Bonfire Society. Peter worked hard for our community but his own life reflected his idiosyncratic and unassuming character; it was one of the joys to receive him in the range of vehicles he curated from a German Messerschmitt through to Vespas and the ‘nomad’ he constructed – and not forgetting his Fordson tractor, a significant vehicle in the Chailey Tractor Club. It was in these vehicles that Peter rode triumphantly across Europe, recalling his European heritage, though it was by train that he recently travelled to the furthest north of Scotland. Peter combined a rare intelligence with good common sense and an attractive personality which made him attentive to others and other opinions. He was Chair of Chailey Parish Council and thereafter Deputy Chair, knowledgeable and helpful to newcomers, and invariably gracious – speaking on behalf of Councillors to thank them for their considerations. Peter was a very kind and fine man whose advice and help will be sorely missed by our community.’

CONSULTATION on Lewes District Council’s Local Plan which sets out where future developments is taking place. It is important that residents have their say on the Local Plan and there is a drop-in event for Chailey residents on Saturday February 1, from 10am to 1pm, at Newick Village Hall. This is a combined event with neighbouring parishes of Newick and Wivelsfield. This event will be attended by the Planning Policy Team from Lewes and members of our Parish Council. You are encouraged to attend this event if you can. As the consultation progresses the Parish Council will update the website, www.chaileyparishcouncil.gov.uk under Latest News, and social media. For more details contact Bettina Newell, Clerk to Chailey Parish Council, (days of work: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday) via email [email protected] or 01825 722388.

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (February 2) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (February 2). Previous sermons are available

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday February 4, at 7.30pm, at the village hall and the speaker David Droscher will talk on ‘Willow Weaving’. Everyone is welcome to attend what is sure to be a most informative and enjoyable evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT is at the Free Church on Thursday February 6, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome, under 18s to be accompanied by an adult. Do go along with your craft or join in with the ‘craft of the month.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday February 7 from 10am to 1pm. Giving help with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday February 8 from 10am to 1pm. The Repair Café does not charge, but invite a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more detail.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday February 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday February 20 21 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday February 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07705 7537676.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday March 8 at 11am.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS ‘February can be a difficult and frustrating month in the garden. Although the days are getting longer it is still cold with frosts at night. Also there is little sign of the spring to come except the appearance of a few bulbs. In the general gloom there is one plant that can supply both colour and a delicate scent and that is the Hamamelis or Chinese Witch Hazel group. Most varieties flower from late December until early March. There are numerous varieties with flowers with long spindle shaped petals of various colours that give off a delicate scent. The colours vary from bright yellow to deep red. I think in the general gloom of winter the yellow petals stand out better than those of a darker red. The flowers are frost hardy and in the sunshine give off a delicate aroma. They can be bought in flower and can be grown in the border or in a container. They like a well drained sandy soil which means that they will need watering in dry weather before they get established. Most are grafted so when planting add plenty of compost and ensure that the graft site is above ground. They seem delightfully free of pests and diseases and really require little attention except watering in dry weather for the first couple of years and an occasional gentle prune after flowering to maintain a manageable size. After flowering they produce attractive foliage. Don’t be confused by the nomenclature. Hamamelis Mollis is the original and Hamamelis Intermedia are hybrids. Just choose what you want! Finish pruning apples, pears and gooseberries and give them a feed. Wisteria needs to be cut back to three or buds per spur. Remove the dead flowers from Nerines and give them a feed prior to the appearance of the foliage. Plant new bulbs from March to May. They do not like to be distributed once established but can become overcrowded and need dividing and this should be done in early spring. Plant bare rooted fruit trees, shrubs along with new raspberry canes and rhubarb crowns. Towards the end of the month plant aubergine, chillies and greenhouse tomatoes in a propagator and early potatoes in sacks. Also the end of February is the time to start indoor sowing of broad beans ( Imperial Green Long Pod), peas ( Douce Provence) and mange tout where there is a variety called Newick! Now is also the time to get your onion sets and perhaps start them off in modules or pots. I think growing onions from seed is for the real enthusiast unless you are after mammoth varieties or spring onions. Red onions tend to be sweeter with a higher sugar content and hence caramelise and it is difficult to beat Red Baron. Otherwise I stick to Sturon for good size round onions and Stuttgarter Giant for rather flatter onions which keep best of all. Our Spring Show is on Saturday March 15 and schedules are available from committee members and at The Five Bells. Good Gardening.’ For more details regarding the Society contact Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].