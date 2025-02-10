Chailey Village News

Chailey News

BIG BREAKFAST is at Chailey Free Church this Saturday (February) 15 at 10am. All welcome to go along and hear author Cavan Wood speaking about his book ‘Entertaining Angels’ which provides a framework to better understand and support families living

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (February 16) are Holy Communion at 8am and Morning Worship at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (February 16). Previous sermons are available

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday February 20 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday February 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday March 4, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the speaker will be Father Martin Morgan on the subject ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Pulpit’. Father Martin was the vicar of St Margaret’s Church Rottingdean for twenty one years and now assists Revd Paul Mundy with officiating at services and generally supporting work at St Peter's (Chailey) and St Mary's (Newick). Everyone is welcome to attend what is sure to be an enjoyable evening. All that is asked for is a voluntary contribution towards refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place on Thursday March 6, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Free Church and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday March 7 from 10am to 1pm. Giving help with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday March 8 at 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village hall on Friday March 7 from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am. Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ was delighted to receive a visit from Councillor Lesley Boniface, Chair of Lewes District Council, in January. The support of local and indeed national politicians is really important to the Repair Café movement. The Café is now in its 8th year and in that time has seen an amazing variety of items for repair. Do take along those garden tools which have been loitering in your shed over the winter – the Café can sharpen them and get those mowers and strimmers to work much better than they did when you put them away for the winter. The Café is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, every month and the next date is Saturday March 8 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday March 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Horticultural Society Spring Show is at the village hall on Saturday March 15. Everyone is invited to take part. Schedules are available at The Five Bells and from committee members, including Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803 179708. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. All welcome at 2pm to see the exhibits and enjoy refreshments.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].