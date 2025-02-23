Chailey Village News

Chailey

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (March 2) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (March 2). Previous sermons are available

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday March 4, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the speaker will be Father Martin Morgan on the subject ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Pulpit’. Father Martin has been an Anglican Priest for over fifty years and his last parish before retiring was Rottingdean, being the vicar of St Margaret’s Church for twenty one years. Father Martin now assists Revd Paul Mundy with officiating at services and generally supporting work at St Peter's (Chailey) and St Mary's (Newick). He is blessed with seeing the funny side of life not only in his Ministry but has also written scripts for Disney, Three Two One and Frankie Howard. Prospective members and guests will be made most welcome and can be sure of an entertaining evening, with refreshments, for £3. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place on Thursday March 6, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Free Church and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday March 7 from 10am to 1pm. Giving help with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday March 8 at 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village hall on Friday March 7 from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am. Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, every month and the next date is Saturday March 8 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday March 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Horticultural Society Spring Show is at the village hall on Saturday March 15 and everyone is invited to take part, entry forms and guidance can be obtained from committee members, including Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803 179708. Schedules are also available at The Five Bells. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. Doors open at 2pm, as well as the exhibits there will be delicious tea and raffle. The Society are again running a competition for children growing potatoes in buckets. Buckets, seed potatoes and instructions will be available at this show. Judging will be at the summer show with prizes for all! They will also be running a trug competition for judging at the autumn show. Entry will cost £10 for which you get a trug that you can fill with whatever you want. Again more prizes! For now the Society’s news ‘The planting season really gets going in March. By the end of February there are more than ten hours of daylight every twenty four hours and it is this amount of daylight that accelerates growth. However it is my impression that the cold winter weather has extended into late March and April which may hold back growth so be sure to provide young seedlings with extra warmth to go with extra light. Hopefully chillies, aubergine and greenhouse tomatoes are well on their way. In late March to early April plant seeds of outside tomatoes and choose blight resistant varieties of which there are now many. Plant greenhouse cucumber seeds somewhere warm. Courgettes, marrows and squash which will go outside can be left to later in April. Keep planting potatoes in sacks and perhaps move on to second earlies such as Charlotte.Outside it is time to plant parsnips. It is best to use a canker resistant variety and in our heavy soil I use a dibber to make a hole about 8” to 9” deep and fill it with fine compost. Water and then plant five seeds on top and cover with vermiculite. As parsnip seeds can be quite difficult to germinate you can start them off on damp paper in the warm and move them as soon as you see sins of germination. The same technique can be used to grow long straight carrots. Early Nantes varieties for spring sowing and Eskimo for main crop as this variety can over winter outside. The main problem with carrots is carrot fly where the fly is attracted to the smell of carrots especially when they are thinned and lays its eggs on the surface and then the larva burrow down and enter the root. There are numerous ways to try and prevent this. There are carrot fly resistant varieties. Planting onions, garlic and chives alongside may distract the female fly and only thin the crop in the evening when the fly is less active. Also you can cover the crop with fine mesh- unsightly! However as the female carrot fly can only manage about two feet in altitude I grow my carrots in deep window boxes on staging of three to four feet in height. This also avoids a lot of bending and kneeling. There are two danger periods for carrot fly infection and these are late April to early May and August. As the days warm start planting salad crops such as lettuce, spring onion, radish and beetroot. Finally for those lucky enough to have an apricot tree aid fertilisation with a soft brush as in our climate at this time of year there are too few insects about for it to occur naturally. Please remember our spring show and come along to enjoy the afternoon. Good Gardening’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday March 20 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday March 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (March 2) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (March 2). Previous sermons are available

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday March 4, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the speaker will be Father Martin Morgan on the subject ‘A Funny Thing Happened on the way to the Pulpit’. Father Martin has been an Anglican Priest for over fifty years and his last parish before retiring was Rottingdean, being the vicar of St Margaret’s Church for twenty one years. Father Martin now assists Revd Paul Mundy with officiating at services and generally supporting work at St Peter's (Chailey) and St Mary's (Newick). He is blessed with seeing the funny side of life not only in his Ministry but has also written scripts for Disney, Three Two One and Frankie Howard. Prospective members and guests will be made most welcome and can be sure of an entertaining evening, with refreshments, for £3. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place on Thursday March 6, from 7pm to 9pm, at the Free Church and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday March 7 from 10am to 1pm. Giving help with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday March 8 at 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village hall on Friday March 7 from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am. Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, every month and the next date is Saturday March 8 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday March 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horticultural Society Spring Show is at the village hall on Saturday March 15 and everyone is invited to take part, entry forms and guidance can be obtained from committee members, including Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803 179708. Schedules are also available at The Five Bells. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. Doors open at 2pm, as well as the exhibits there will be delicious tea and raffle. The Society are again running a competition for children growing potatoes in buckets. Buckets, seed potatoes and instructions will be available at this show. Judging will be at the summer show with prizes for all! They will also be running a trug competition for judging at the autumn show. Entry will cost £10 for which you get a trug that you can fill with whatever you want. Again more prizes! For now the Society’s news ‘The planting season really gets going in March. By the end of February there are more than ten hours of daylight every twenty four hours and it is this amount of daylight that accelerates growth. However it is my impression that the cold winter weather has extended into late March and April which may hold back growth so be sure to provide young seedlings with extra warmth to go with extra light. Hopefully chillies, aubergine and greenhouse tomatoes are well on their way. In late March to early April plant seeds of outside tomatoes and choose blight resistant varieties of which there are now many. Plant greenhouse cucumber seeds somewhere warm. Courgettes, marrows and squash which will go outside can be left to later in April. Keep planting potatoes in sacks and perhaps move on to second earlies such as Charlotte.Outside it is time to plant parsnips. It is best to use a canker resistant variety and in our heavy soil I use a dibber to make a hole about 8” to 9” deep and fill it with fine compost. Water and then plant five seeds on top and cover with vermiculite. As parsnip seeds can be quite difficult to germinate you can start them off on damp paper in the warm and move them as soon as you see sins of germination. The same technique can be used to grow long straight carrots. Early Nantes varieties for spring sowing and Eskimo for main crop as this variety can over winter outside. The main problem with carrots is carrot fly where the fly is attracted to the smell of carrots especially when they are thinned and lays its eggs on the surface and then the larva burrow down and enter the root. There are numerous ways to try and prevent this. There are carrot fly resistant varieties. Planting onions, garlic and chives alongside may distract the female fly and only thin the crop in the evening when the fly is less active. Also you can cover the crop with fine mesh- unsightly! However as the female carrot fly can only manage about two feet in altitude I grow my carrots in deep window boxes on staging of three to four feet in height. This also avoids a lot of bending and kneeling. There are two danger periods for carrot fly infection and these are late April to early May and August. As the days warm start planting salad crops such as lettuce, spring onion, radish and beetroot. Finally for those lucky enough to have an apricot tree aid fertilisation with a soft brush as in our climate at this time of year there are too few insects about for it to occur naturally. Please remember our spring show and come along to enjoy the afternoon. Good Gardening’.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday March 20 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday March 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].