Chailey Village News

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Horticultural Society Spring Show is at the village hall this Saturday (March 15) and everyone is invited to take part, entry forms and guidance can be obtained from committee members, including Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803 179708. Schedules are also available at The Five Bells. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. Doors open at 2pm and as well as magnificent exhibits to view there will be delicious tea and raffle. The Society are again running a competition for children growing potatoes in buckets. Buckets, seed potatoes and instructions will be available at this show. Judging will be at the summer show with prizes for all! They will also be running a trug competition for judging at the autumn show. Entry will cost £10 for which you get a trug that you can fill with whatever you want. Again more prizes!

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (March 16) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (March 16). Previous sermons are available

User (UGC) Submitted

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday March 20 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday March 20 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall on Tuesday April 1, at 7.30pm, for a creative evening. Sue Roberts, from Lewes, will demonstrate the paper book hedgehogs she makes (visit www.etsy.com/uk/shop/GiftsHandmadebySue to see lots of examples). There will then be the opportunity to make your own paper book hedgehog. This promises to be a fun evening which everyone can join in. The cost for the evening is £9, to include all materials and refreshments. Prebooking is essential on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday April 3, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday April 4 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday April 12 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday April 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].