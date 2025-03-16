Chailey Village News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chailey Parish Council is looking for enthusiastic and dedicated individuals to join the Council and help shape the future of our village. As a Parish Councillor you will be involved in making decisions that affect the community, representing residents' interests, and working with other local organizations. No formal qualifications are required, but a passion for the community and good communication skills are essential. Full training and support will be given. What's involved? Attending monthly council meetings, representing residents' concerns, working on local issues and collaborating with other organisations. How to apply:

please submit your application by sending a CV with covering letter explaining your interest in becoming a Parish Councillor to Bettina Newell, Parish Council Clerk at [email protected] or by post to Chailey Parish Council, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, East Sussex, BN8 4DA by 30th April 2025. For more information visit the Parish Council website, www.chailey.org, or contact the Council on 01825 722388.

They look forward to hearing from you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us what's happening in your area.

St Peter’s CHURCH services this Sunday (March 23) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (March 23). Previous sermons are available

at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet at the village hall on Tuesday April 1, at 7.30pm, for a creative evening. Sue Roberts, from Lewes, will demonstrate the paper book hedgehogs she makes (visit www.etsy.com/uk/shop/GiftsHandmadebySue to see lots of examples). There will then be the opportunity to make your own paper book hedgehog. This promises to be a fun evening which everyone can join in. The cost for the evening is £9, to include all materials and refreshments. Prebooking is essential on 07546 592739.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday April 3, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday April 4 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday April 12 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday April 14 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday April 17 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday April 17 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

ST GEORGE’S DAY VILLAGE FETE is happening in the field opposite Markstakes Corner on Saturday April 26 from midday to 4pm. There will be lots of fun for all the family with stalls, attractions, live music, dog show, vintage vehicles, beer tent, burgers, refreshments and so much more. If you would be interested in having a stall please contact Claire on 07985 112968 for details. If you would like more information about the event please contact [email protected].

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].