Chailey Village News

ST GEORGE’S DAY VILLAGE FETE is at the field opposite Markstakes Corner this Saturday (April 26) from midday to 4pm. There will be lots of fun for all the family with stalls, attractions, live music, dog show, vintage vehicles, beer tent, burgers, refreshments and so much more. If you would be interested in having a stall please contact Claire on 07985 112968 for details. The Dog Show has classes for puppies (6-18 months), prettiest, best trick, rehome/rescue, waggiest tail, best pair, dog most like owner, veteran (over 7 years), dog the judge would take home and best in show. Classes start at 12.30, entry from midday and £1.50 a class. If you would like more information about the event please contact [email protected].

St Peter’s CHURCH servicethisSunday (April 27) is Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (April 27). Previous sermons are available

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday May 1, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday May 2 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday May 6, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the WI Resolution ‘Bystanders Can be Lifesavers’ will be discussed. Also, a representative from Bluebird Community Transport, based in Wivelsfield, will explain the service they offer. It is a free door-to-door community bus service which provides accessible transport for many who live in a rural area for hospital, dentist, doctors, hairdressers, shopping and essential trips. This promises to be a most informative evening as does the meeting on Tuesday June 3 when Jenny Smerdon will give a talk entitled ‘Anyone for Tennis’. Jenny is the char of Newick Tennis Club and an experienced player. She won the LTA Tennis Sussex Lifetime Achievement Award (Robert Cushing Award) in 2023. Prospective members and guests are most welcome and can be sure of an enjoyable evening, with refreshments, for £3. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday May 10 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday May 12 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

LUNCH CLUB at St Peter’s Church is on Thursday May 15 at 12.30pm and all are welcome. For more details call 01825 722586 or email [email protected].

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday May 15 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

JUMBLE SALE at St Peter’s Church (BN8 4DA) raising funds for the church takes place on Saturday May 17 at 9.30am. Refreshments will be available.

PLANT SALE organised by the Horticultural Society, where all manner of plants will be on sale as well as some locally made trugs, takes place at the village hall car park on Saturday May 17 from 10am to midday.

Village Hall Charity Commission status is being reviewed and updated and the Parish Council would like to hear from original representative groups to verify their continued interest. They would like to hear from the following Chailey Groups - British Legion, Conservative Association, Mothers Union, Play School and the Cub Pack (Scouts). They need to hear by the end of May, therefore if you are able to help please email the Clerk, Bettina Newell, at [email protected] or if you prefer write to the Clerk at Chailey Parish Council Offices, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, East Sussex, BN8 4DA.

Highways Meeting Chailey Parish Council met with Highways on Wednesday March 19 for their bi-annual meeting. A copy of the minutes of that meeting are available on the Parish Council website, www.chaileyparishcouncil.gov.uk.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].