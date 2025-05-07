Chailey Village News

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chailey News

JUMBLE SALE at St Peter’s Church (BN8 4DA) raising funds for the church takes place this Saturday (May 17) at 9.30am. Refreshments will be available.

PLANT SALE organised by the Horticultural Society, where all manner of plants will be on sale as well as some locally made trugs, takes place at the village hall car park this Saturday (May 17) from 10am to midday.

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (May 18) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (May 18). Previous sermons are available

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

Village Hall Charity Commission status is being reviewed and updated and the Parish Council would like to hear from original representative groups to verify their continued interest. They would like to hear from the following Chailey Groups - British Legion, Conservative Association, Mothers Union, Play School and the Cub Pack (Scouts) by the end of May. Therefore if you are able to help please email the Clerk, Bettina Newell, at [email protected] or write to the Parish Council Offices, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, BN8 4DA.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday June 3, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Jenny Smerdon will give a talk ‘Anyone for Tennis’. Jenny is the chair of Newick Tennis Club and an experienced player. She won the LTA Tennis Sussex Lifetime Achievement Award (Robert Cushing Award) in 2023. The July meeting (on Tuesday July 1) is the group’s annual Members Meeting, when the committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting, and the speaker will be a surprise. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3 to include refreshments. For more information visit the groups’ Facebook page or call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday June 5, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday June 6 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday June 9 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday June 14 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday June 19 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more please contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].