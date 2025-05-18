Chailey Village News

St Peter’s Church service this Sunday (May 25) is Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ [http://www.stpeterschailey.org/] for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (May 18). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

Village Hall Charity Commission status is being reviewed and updated and the Parish Council would like to hear from original representative groups to verify their continued interest. They would like to hear from the following Chailey Groups - British Legion, Conservative Association, Mothers Union, Play School and the Cub Pack (Scouts) by the end of May.

Therefore if you are able to help please email the Clerk, Bettina Newell, at [email protected] or write to the Parish Council Offices, The Reading Room, Chailey Green, BN8 4DA.

VACANCY IN OFFICE OF COUNCILLOR ‘Notice is hereby given pursuant to section 87(2) of the Local Government Act 1972, that due to the resignation of Ina Barnes, a vacancy has arisen in the Office of Councillor for the Parish Council.

If by June 3 (14 days after the date of this notice) a request for an election to fill said vacancy is made in writing to the Returning Officer, Ian Fitzpatrick, Lewes District Council, Town Hall, Grove Road, Eastbourne, BN21 4UG, by TEN electors for the said Chailey Parish, an election will be held to fill the said vacancy, otherwise the vacancy will be filled by co-option. If an election is called, it will take place not later than August 5. Dated: May 13, Bettina Newell, Clerk to Chailey Parish Council.’

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, June 3, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when Jenny Smerdon will give a talk ‘Anyone for Tennis’. Jenny is the chair of Newick Tennis Club and an experienced player. She won the LTA Tennis Sussex Lifetime Achievement Award (Robert Cushing Award) in 2023. The July meeting (on Tuesday, July 1) is the group’s annual Members Meeting, when the committee sit back and members arrange and run the meeting, and the speaker will be a surprise. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3 to include refreshments. For more information visit the groups’ Facebook page or call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday, June 5, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday, June 6 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday, June 9 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday, June 14 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Refreshments available. Email [email protected] for more details.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday, June 19 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

Horticultural Society news ‘We have experienced the driest and hottest spring on record and this is obviously going to have consequences right through the growing season. At time of writing (12th May) there is no substantial rain forecast in the next few weeks. This suggests a long summer of watering and perhaps a hosepipe ban so a few words about water and watering.

Firstly to state the obvious rain water is best. It has two beneficial properties and these are the fact that it absorbs oxygen as it falls which will benefit growth and it arrives at the right temperature. It is worth remembering that water straight from the tap or well is usually too cold and can lead to scorching of leaves in hot weather.

Hence it is wise if using well or tap water to give it time to reach the ambient temperature either by standing the watering cans in the sun or if filling water butts leave it for 24 hours before using it. The one disadvantage of rain is that it wets the leaves. Mostly this doesn’t matter or can be beneficial but for tomatoes, cucumbers, courgettes and squash it may lead to blight, mildew and botrytis.

It is therefore wise always to water at the base and leave the leaves dry. One good soaking is much better than frequent small applications as this encourages the plant to send roots down rather than remaining near the surface. With plants in pots and containers it is worth remembering that even in wet weather the surface area is so small the plant is unlikely to get sufficient moisture.

So when watering direct the stream at the base of the plant and then right round the rim to ensure the whole container is watered. Finally to make sure penetration has been completed make sure a trickle of water comes out at the bottom. Using a mulch round the base of plants can help avoid evaporation. An easy is to use one is dried grass cuttings which will inhibit evaporation yet allow you to water through it. I think the evening is the best time to water as it cuts down on evaporation and hence reduces humidity that might encourage fungal diseases.

Tomatoes, chillies, aubergine and sweet peppers benefit from a weekly liquid feed preferably one containing seaweed especially for the tomatoes. One of the great joys of June is strawberries especially home grown and picked perfectly ripe and still warm from the sun. Most commercially grown strawberries and tomatoes are picked slightly under ripe to ensure a longer self life but what they loose is texture and flavour.

Strawberries benefit from a weekly tomato type feed and must be kept moist. Remove deceased leaves and potential runners at least in the first year. Raise the fruit from the ground with straw or matting and cover with netting to keep birds and squirrels at bay. Also beware of slugs especially the little black ones. The other great joys of June are first early new potatoes, over wintering broad beans and fresh peas especially Douce Provence.

Don’t forget the top foliage of broad beans can be used as a green vegetable a bit like spinach. As for new potatoes, butter, a little salt and pepper and lots of fresh parsley! Our next event is the summer show on Saturday, July 19 in the village hall. Please come along and support us or better still, enter! Schedules are available from committee members and the Five Bells. Good Gardening. ‘For more information about the Society contact Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].