Chailey Village News

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter’s CHURCH servicethisSunday (June 8) is Parish Communion (Churches Together) at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (June 8). Previous sermons are available

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

User (UGC) Submitted

CricketClub Friendly XI game this Sunday (June 8) is against Lindfield CC at the Sports Ground, North Chailey, starting at 2pm. For more details visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday June 9 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday June 14 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Email [email protected] for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday June 19 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet for the group’s annual Members Meeting on Tuesday July 1, at 7.30pm, at the village hall, and the committee will sit back whilst members run the meeting. The speaker will be a surprise and is sure to be entertaining. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3 to include refreshments. For more information visit the groups’ Facebook page or call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday July 3, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CRAFT FAIR at St Peter's Church takes place on Saturday July 5 from 10am to 2pm. For information or if you would like a stall (£15) please call Teresa (01825 372780) or MaryJane (01825 724687).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Horticultural Society Summer Show is at the village hall on Saturday July 19 and everyone is invited to take part, Show Schedules, entry forms and guidance can be obtained from committee members, including Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803 179708. Schedules are also at The Five Bells. Entry forms to be submitted by 8pm the Friday night and exhibits staged from 8am to 10.30am on Saturday. Doors open at 2pm and as well as magnificent exhibits to view there will be delicious refreshments and a raffle.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].