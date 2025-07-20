Chailey Village News

Chailey News

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (July 27) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (July 27). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, board games and puzzles.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice, a local, independent charity, is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday August 1 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

CURRY & QUIZ NIGHT isat the village hall on Saturday August 2. Doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will start at 7pm, with an interval for food at 7.30pm. There will be a bar and a raffle. Tickets cost £12, to include curry with a jacket potato. Maximum six people per team and tickets need to be booked by July 26. To book contact Chailey Bonfire Society via their Facebook page or by email to [email protected].

Cricket Club Friendly XI game on Sunday August 3 at against Rustington CC Friendly XI starting at 1.30pm. For more details see the Chailey Cricket Club’s Facebook page or visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday August 7, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday August 9 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday August 11 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

The FIVE BELLS has jazz on Sunday August 17, Open Mic on Tuesday August 19 and live music on Friday August 22, including karaoke band style. For more information call 01825 278328.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday August 21 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday September 2, at 7.30pm, at the village hall when the speaker will be Stuart Flitton a journalist for more than 40 years. Stuart started in South Africa, covering the big and everyday events during the 1970s and 1980s. He has also worked extensively in Britain, including 22 years on The Times. His talk called ‘Journalism: My Part in Its Survival' will include some of the fascinating people he has met such as Roal Dahl, Freddie Mercury and Nicky Lauda. Stuart will also look at how technology has revolutionised newspapers. This talk will be a wonderful insight into journalism and prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739 or visit the group’s Facebook page.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall on Saturday September 6 at 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village hall this Friday from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am.Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

‘You Raise Me Up’ concert by Jumbo Ensemble is at The Dream Centre, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Friday September 12 and Saturday September 13 at 7pm. Saturday's ‘relaxed’ matinee has a 2pm start. There will be musical theatre hits, featuring a stunning line of vocalists, 12-piece choir and 15-piece live band and it's not to be missed. Tickets are available at https://www.chf.org.uk/event-calendar.html.

VACANCY FOR A BOOKINGS CLERK A new Bookings Clerk is sought for Chailey Village Hall, this is a voluntary role and is predominantly responsible for arranging hire of the hall to both regular and ad-hoc hirers. The role would suit someone looking to put something back into the community who is prepared to offer a few hours a week to fit around their other commitments. As such, there is the option of a small honorarium. The successful candidate would be expected to issue the agenda for and attend 3 or 4 early evening Committee meetings a year and take the Minutes. They should have an organised friendly attitude, some computer literacy (to operate the bookings system or excel knowledge) and be able to liaise with the various Trustees, particularly the Chair and Treasurer, as well as additional member volunteers, maintenance and cleaner. If this is something that would appeal to you please contact Katie Delo at [email protected] or telephone 07946 530156 to arrange a chat to discuss the role further.