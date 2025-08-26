Chailey Village News

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

FLY INFESTATION Chailey Parish Council met, on Monday 11th August, with two members of the Environmental Protection Team from Lewes District Council and a representative from Southern Water to discuss the fly infestation problem that has been affecting North Chailey. Public complaints about fly infestations in the area have been ongoing since at least 2021, with some residents recalling issues as far back as 2012. The problem appears to be linked to sewage discharges, particularly near Hazeldene Lane, where stagnant water and possible untreated overflows have coincided with outbreaks of flies. During the meeting, several matters were discussed. Concerns were raised about sewage discharges, including a suspected incident on 7 June 2025 which coincided with reports of flies, although Southern Water has not confirmed this. Previous discharges were recorded in March, but monitoring remains inconsistent, and the information provided by Southern Water has often been unclear. Investigations into sewer lines and manholes have not revealed any faults or evidence of flies. Water samples taken near Hazeldene Pumping Station tested free of ammonia, though iron oxide discoloration was observed. It was also noted that rainfall-related overflows and even the presence of dead animals may be contributing factors. Southern Water’s engagement with the issue has been questioned, as communication gaps persist. Both Environmental Protection officers and parish councillors are pressing for greater transparency on discharges, overflow sites and checks across the network. The possibility of agricultural links was also considered. Although flies can be attracted to poultry manure, Environmental Protection confirmed that the local chicken farm is managing its waste responsibly following inspection. Historical issues were also noted. In 2012, fly infestations were linked to sewage discharges, while in 2021 they were traced to a broken manhole cover. More recently, in July 2025, Southern Water cleared another manhole cover on the A275 where waste had been emerging. The role of private drainage systems such as septic tanks and cesspits was also discussed, as poorly maintained systems may cause contamination. Environmental Protection plans to contact private owners to remind them of their responsibilities. A number of actions are ongoing. Southern Water has been asked to clarify its discharge data and provide timely notifications. Environmental Protection will continue to monitor poultry farm practices and there may be further checks on reed beds. Residents may also be provided with fly traps and updated guidance leaflets if needed. In conclusion, the infestation problem in North Chailey is longstanding, multi-faceted and appears to be centred around sewage discharges, though private drainage, farm practices and stagnant water may also play a role. Although the issue has recently died down, residents are encouraged to report any recurrence to Environmental Protection either online at Lewes and Eastbourne Environmental Protection or by calling 01273 471600. Should fly traps be required, residents can contact the Clerk, Bettina Newell, at Chailey Parish Council at [email protected] or by calling 01825 722388.

JUMBLE SALE raising funds for Chailey Bonfire Society takes place at the village hall this Saturday (September 6 at) 11am. Jumble can be dropped off at the village on the Friday from 7.30pm until 9pm and also on the Saturday morning from 8.30am until 10am. Local collections available, to arrange call Diane on 07773 935403.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

SUMMER FAIR takes place on Saturday September 6 at Gradwell Park Retirement Village (BN8 4FP) from 11am to 3pm. There will be food, stalls and a raffle. All welcome.

User (UGC) Submitted

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (September 7) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 7). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Cricket Club Friendly XI game on Sunday September 7 is against Felbridge & Sunnyside CC Sunday XI starting at 1pm at the Sports Ground, North Chailey (BN8 4ET). For more details see the Chailey Cricket Club’s Facebook page or visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday September 8 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday September 13 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY Autumn Show takes place on Saturday September 13, in the village hall, and is being coordinated with the Harvest Festival organised by the Five Balls and St Peter’s Church. There will be a path from The Five Bells car park to the village hall thus avoiding the road altogether. Put the date in your diary and go along at 2pm and view the wonderful display of vegetables, flowers, fruit, cooking, handicrafts and entries from children. For more information and to exhibit a Show Schedule is available from Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708 or visit www.chaileyhorticuluralsociety.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harvest Festival & Barn Dance is at The Five Bells, Chailey, on Saturday September 13 from 1pm. All welcome, this is a free fun filled community event hosted by the Five Bells in conjunction with Chailey Tractor Club, St Peters Church and Chailey Horticultural Society. The Five Bells will be open for breakfast from 9am and the Horticultural Society Autumn Show will be open for all to view the exhibits (at the village hall) from 2pm. From 1pm onwards there’s lots happening at The Five Bells, including a vintage tractor & vehicle exhibition & demonstrations, tractor trailer rides, a real ale outside bar, tea, coffee & cakes, burger bar & tasty food options, kids fun inflatable, craft stalls, live music on stage from 3pm to 11pm (including Chailey St Peters Choir, Andy Rees & local upcoming musicians & acts), a Barn Dance from 6pm to 8pm and Xperiment (local band) from 8.30pm to 11pm. Also, Blessing of the Harvest by Revd Paul Mundy. Free Parking and free entry.

‘You Raise Me Up’ concert by Jumbo Ensemble is at The Dream Centre, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, on Friday September 12 and Saturday September 13 at 7pm. Saturday's ‘relaxed’ matinee has a 2pm start. Tickets available at https://www.chf.org.uk/event-calendar.html.

Meeting with Highways The Parish Council are meeting with Highways on Tuesday September 16. Such meetings happen twice a year and are an opportunity to be informed of and to discuss Highways’ planned interventions, but also to discuss with Highways problems on the lanes and roads of Chailey. Residents will find the record of previous meetings at ‘Council Meetings’ at https://chaileyparishcouncil.gov.uk. All residents are invited to tell the Clerk by email ( [email protected]) of any particular problem in their neighbourhood so that it can be raised with Highways. You can also contact Highways direct at any time if you have an inquiry that relates to blocked or damaged roads and pavements or overhanging vegetation via https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday September 18 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

Chailey Parish Hall Chailey Parish Hall Management Committee invites you to attend its AGM at the village hall, (BN8 4DA), on Monday September 22 at 5pm. All welcome.