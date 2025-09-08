Chailey Village News

Chailey News

'You Raise Me Up’ concert by Jumbo Ensemble is at The Dream Centre, at Chailey Heritage Foundation, this Friday and Saturday (September 12 and 13 at 7pm). Saturday's ‘relaxed’ matinee has a 2pm start. Tickets available at https://www.chf.org.uk/event-calendar.html.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday (September 13) from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY Autumn Show is this Saturday (September 13) at 2pm in the village hall. Do go along and view the wonderful display of vegetables, flowers, fruit, cooking, handicrafts and entries from children. Also, enjoy delicious homemade refreshments. For more information and to exhibit a Show Schedule is available from Peter Estcourt via [email protected] or 07803179708 or visit www.chaileyhorticuluralsociety.com.

Harvest Festival & Barn Dance is at The Five Bells, Chailey, this Saturday (September 13) from 1pm. All welcome, this is a free fun filled community event hosted by the Five Bells in conjunction with Chailey Tractor Club, St Peters Church and Chailey Horticultural Society. The Five Bells will be open for breakfast from 9am and the Horticultural Society Autumn Show exhibits (at the village hall) will be available to view from 2pm. From 1pm onwards at The Five Bells there will be a vintage tractor and vehicle exhibition & demonstrations, tractor trailer rides, a real ale outside bar, tea, coffee & cakes, burger bar and tasty food options, kids fun inflatable, craft stalls, live music on stage from 3pm to 11pm (including Chailey St Peters Choir, Andy Rees & local upcoming musicians and acts), a Barn Dance from 6pm to 8pm and Xperiment (local band) from 8.30pm to 11pm. Also, Blessing of the Harvest by Revd Paul Mundy. Free Parking and free entry.

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (September 14) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 14). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Cricket Club Friendly XI game this Sunday (September 14) is against Felbridge & Sunnyside CC Sunday XI starting at 1pm at the Sports Ground, North Chailey (BN8 4ET). For more details see the Chailey Cricket Club’s Facebook page or visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

Meeting with Highways The Parish Council are meeting with Highways on Tuesday September 16. Such meetings are an opportunity to be informed of and to discuss Highways’ planned interventions, but also to discuss with Highways problems on the lanes and roads of Chailey. Residents will find the record of previous meetings at ‘Council Meetings’ at https://chaileyparishcouncil.gov.uk. All residents are invited to tell the Clerk by email ( [email protected]) of any particular problem in their neighbourhood so that it can be raised with Highways. You can also contact Highways direct at any time if you have an inquiry that relates to blocked or damaged roads and pavements or overhanging vegetation via https://www.eastsussexhighways.com/.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday September 18 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

Chailey Parish Hall Chailey Parish Hall Management Committee invites you to attend its AGM at the village hall, (BN8 4DA), on Monday September 22 at 5pm. All welcome.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday October 2, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday October 3 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday October 7, at the village hall, to celebrate the group’s 60th birthday and enjoy a buffet. Following this the meeting on Tuesday November 4 at 7pm will see Kevin Newman explain ‘Sussex Xmas Traditions’. Kevin is a Sussex-born author, historian, tour guide and history teacher and Sussex’s most prolific current historian, with over 15 books published on Sussex. In addition he has written numerous columns in local magazines, including Sussex Living. This will be a lively, funny and interactive talk during which we will all learn interesting facts about Sussex Christmas’s past. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday October 13 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Horticultural News ‘September is really the beginning of autumn but is also a time of great abundance. By mid-month runner and French beans will be coming to an end. Don’t forget that pods with mature beans can be picked and the beans dried for use in stews or as homemade baked beans. Also don’t be in a hurry to remove the plants because the roots will continue to fix nitrogen even if not producing a crop and can be cleared away during the winter. Continue picking tomatoes though you can cut down on the watering. By the end of the month it’s probably best to pick the remaining crop and bring inside to ripen in the presence of an over ripe banana or to make green tomato chutney. Chillies, aubergines and sweet peppers will be coming to the end of their season. Aubergines and peppers should be eaten but chillies can be frozen or dried for future use. Keep checking brassicas for caterpillars and remove yellowing leaves. Clear the remaining main crop potatoes and store as appropriate. Pears and apples will be ripening. For apples cut one in half and if the seeds are brown it’s probably ripe. With pears gently lift the fruit in the cup of your hand and if it comes away it will be ripe. Now is the time to plant potatoes for new potatoes at Christmas. The varieties are first and second earlies that have been held back in cold storage. Use a large pot or potato grow bag and put about 4” of compost in the bottom. Place four potatoes on top and cover. As the foliage appears keep adding compost until near the top. The main danger is blight so best grown under cover and fed weekly. They will also need protection from an early frost. In late autumn the foliage will die down and they will be ready to harvest. Tidy up strawberries by removing old leaves and runners and give them a final feed of a general fertiliser and then they should be fine through the winter. At this time of year there is always the question of saving seed. In general I’m not a fan. Seeds from F1 varieties will not breed true and many outside varieties will cross fertilise so you’re not sure what you’re getting. The exemption is chillies. Chillies are largely self-fertile so will breed true but the choice is huge so once you’ve found what suits you save the seed for next year. Please remember our show and the harvest festival. Good Gardening.’