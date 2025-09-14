Chailey Village News

Chailey News

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Peter’s CHURCH servicethisSunday (September 28) is Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (September 28). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cricket Club Friendly XI last fixture of the season takes place this Sunday (September 28) against Streat & Westmeston CC Sunday XI, starting at 12.30pm, at the Sports Ground, North Chailey (BN8 4ET). For more details see Chailey Cricket Club’s Facebook page or visit https://chailey.play-cricket.com.

Your World

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday October 2, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday October 3 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday October 7, at the village hall, to celebrate the group’s 60th birthday and enjoy a buffet. Following this the meeting on Tuesday November 4 at 7pm will see Kevin Newman explain ‘Sussex Xmas Traditions’. Kevin is a Sussex-born author, historian, tour guide and history teacher and Sussex’s most prolific current historian, with over 15 books published on Sussex. In addition he has written numerous columns in local magazines, including Sussex Living. This will be a lively, funny and interactive talk during which we will all learn interesting facts about Sussex Christmas’s past. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information call Mandy on 07546 592739.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday October 11 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday October 13 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday October 16 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY AGM is on Thursday October 16 at 6.30pm in the Reading Room. The Society welcomes new members and new ideas so please attend or contact them via email [email protected] or 07803 179708.All support is most welcome

QUIZ NIGHT isat St Peter’s Church on Friday October 17, doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will start at 7pm. Tickets cost £15, to include a hot meal and pudding. Make up a team, maximum six people per team and tickets can be booked via email to the Parish Office at [email protected] or Teresa on 07742 216456 or Chris 01825 721431.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].