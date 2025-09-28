Chailey Village News

Chailey

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vacancy - Clerk to Chailey Parish Council The Council is looking for a motivated, organised and community-minded individual to take on the exciting and flexible role of part time Clerk (executive officer). What you’ll do ‘Be at the heart of our Parish Council - supporting councillors, managing day-to-day operations and helping deliver projects that benefit our village. You’ll be the main point of contact for residents, partners and local organisations, ensuring the smooth and lawful running of Council business. You will prepare the agendas and minutes for Parish Council meetings which are held on Tuesdays 1-2 evenings per month. Your usual place of work will be the Parish Office at The Reading Rooms, Chailey Green but some hybrid work is also available. You will work alongside our existing Responsible Finance Officer.’ Hours: 16 hours per week. Rate of Pay: £18.35-£22.20 per hour (SCP 24-32) dependent on qualifications and experience. Closing Date for applications for the role is 5pm on 31st October 2025. For further information on this role, please email the Clerk, Bettina Newell, at [email protected].

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (October 5) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (October 5). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

Community Matters

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday October 7, at the village hall, to celebrate the group’s 60th birthday and enjoy a buffet. Following this the meeting on Tuesday November 4 at 7pm will see Kevin Newman explain ‘Sussex Xmas Traditions’. Kevin is a Sussex-born author, historian, tour guide and history teacher and Sussex’s most prolific current historian, with over 15 books published on Sussex. In addition he has written numerous columns in local magazines, including Sussex Living. This will be a lively, funny and interactive talk during which we will all learn interesting facts about Sussex Christmas’s past. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or call Mandy on 07546 592739.

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday October 11 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday October 13 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

YOUTH GROUP (for school years 6-9) meets at Chailey Free Church on Thursday October 16 from 6pm to 8pm. There will be refreshments, games, music, discussions food and a tuck shop. For information call Dave on 07770 537676.

HORTICULTURALSOCIETY AGM is on Thursday October 16 at 6.30pm in the Reading Room. The Society welcomes new members and new ideas so please attend or contact them via email [email protected] or 07803 179708.All support is most welcome

QUIZ NIGHT isat St Peter’s Church on Friday October 17, doors open at 6.30pm and the quiz will start at 7pm. Tickets cost £15, to include a hot meal and pudding. Make up a team, maximum six people per team and tickets can be booked via email to the Parish Office at [email protected] or Teresa on 07742 216456 or Chris 01825 721431.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church on Thursday November 6, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday November 7 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

HIGHWAYS REPORT from the Parish Council - ‘Cllr Evans and the Clerk met with Highways (Balfour Beatty) on September 16th. After thanking BB for their work on our lanes and streets, we requested the re-surfacing of the A275 (Brickworks to Chailey Stores). This is currently not shown in forward plans. We went on to discuss the footpath along that roadway; however, it turns out that the relevant pathway is not owned by Highways and we, and they, shall have to investigate who is responsible for the regular clearance of the path. We then reviewed the footpaths in North Chailey which are already in the Steward’s list for action; we further discussed the mowing of verges which Highways mow twice a year – specifically, we established that on certain corners (e.g. North Common Road/A272; Warrs Hill/A275) the grass outgrows the mowing schedule; in such cases in future we should alert Highways to visit and mow there. Highways confirmed they are not authorised to discuss our concerns along the A275 South Street where we are critical of pedestrian crossing and bus shelter proposals made by Dandara, the Swan site developer; and we are in separate discussion with East Sussex CC regarding a way to make safer, crossing the A275 at Mill Lane. We are in contact with ESCC officers. Finally we examined a proposal to create a dropped kerb at the Northern end of the footpath to link with the footpath which leads past the village hall and Five Bells. We noted that the road surface at Mill Lane (entry from A275) had been repaired. We explained the history of pedestrian access along Warrs Hill to the New Heritage and Highways will be looking into ways to alert drivers to ‘pedestrians in the road’. It is not possible to delineate a separate pathway. We then took into account ESCC’s review of speed limits in the County which should result in the limit along the A272 being reduced from 50mph to 40mph. We explained to Highways residents’ concerns about speeding through North Chailey (entry from West to roundabouts) and the fact that signage currently did not alert drivers effectively to the 30mph limit. We passed to Highways the cogent reasoning of residents and requested them to take this into account in any re-ordering of signage so as to improve driver alert to the 30mph limit. Finally, the Steward confirmed that he is satisfied with the current white-lining leading to and from the dual roundabouts.’