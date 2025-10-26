Chailey Village News
HORTICULTURAL SOCIETY NEWS ‘With the arrival of November we experience the beginning of winter with diminished hours of daylight and a marked drop in temperature, especially at night. Though in our area, in recent years, a real frost before Christmas has been quite rare. However it is wise to bring in all frost tender plants and provide some protection, in the form of horticultural fleece, for those that have to remain outside. Early in the month is a good time to plant new fruit trees, bushes and canes provided the soil is not too wet and there is no frost. With fruit trees dig a hole twice the size of the root ball. Add well rotted compost and plant to the same depth as it was previously. Firm down, water and stake. Cover new fruit canes with a good layer of garden compost. Trees will be shedding their leaves. On lawns they should be raked regularly in order to protect the grass but in other corners of the garden a pile of leaves offers a haven for wildlife and especially for the gardener’s friend, the hedgehog, an avid devourer of slugs and snails. The collected leaves make an excellent addition to the compost heap. With fruit trees such as apples and pears it is possible to start winter pruning when all the leaves have fallen. Pruning always seems very complicated but in essence what you are trying to do is open up the centre of the tree into a bowl like shape and keep it to a manageable size. Remove crossing and diseased branches. Try and keep an area a couple of feet across at the base of the tree as bare soil and give it a feed of magnesium sulphate, a general fertiliser and a covering of garden compost. Interestingly I think 2025 has been the best year in my lifetime for an abundance of apples, pears, plums and soft fruit. One local farm shop that offers to juice customers apples has already produced over 8,000 litres of juice. Keep an eye on the brassicas and remove yellowing leaves and protect from the birds. Also remember that the flavour of sprouts is greatly enhanced by the first frost. Keep checking onions and potatoes in storage for any signs of rot. Finally as the nights draw in it is a good time to start reflecting on the passing year; what has worked, what hasn’t and start planning for 2026’ (Peter Estcourt, [email protected] 07803 179708). For more information about the Horticultural Society contact Peter or visit www.chaileyhorticulturalsociety.co.uk.
St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (November 2) are Holy Communion at 8am and Parish Communion at 10am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.
CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (November 2). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.
OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.
CHAILEY REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, on Saturday November 8 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.
MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday November 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.
CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET will be at St Peter’s Church on Saturday November 29 from 11am to 3pm. There will be lots of stalls from local crafters and businesses, including Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates, local artists along with a raffle. Entry costs £2. For more information please contact Teresa on 01825 372780 or via [email protected].
CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church, on Thursday December 4, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.
CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday December 5 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.
GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].