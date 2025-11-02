Chailey Village News

Community Matters

Chailey REPAIR CAFÉ is at St Peter’s Church, BN8 4DA, this Saturday, November 8 from 10am to 1pm. There is no charge, but you are invited to make a donation towards costs. Homemade refreshments will be available. Do email [email protected] for more details.

St Peter’s CHURCH servicesthisSunday (November 9) are Holy Communion at 8am and Remembrance Day Service starting at the War Memorial at 10.50am. See St Peter’s newsletters at http://www.stpeterschailey.org/ for more information.

CHAILEY FREE CHURCH service is at 10.30am this Sunday (November 9). Previous sermons are available at https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

OPEN DOORS Chailey Free Church (BN8 4AN) is open every Wednesday from 11am to 3pm and is a place to sit, chat, with free light refreshments. There is free WiFi, plus board games and puzzles.

MESSY CHURCH is at the Free Church, South Chailey, on Monday November 10 from 4.30pm to 6.30pm. Messy Church is for families and is a combination of activities, games, teaching and singing followed by a meal together. It is suitable for pre-school, primary school and teenage children as well as the grown-ups of the family. Just turn up, all that is asked for is a donation of £1 from each family to help cover costs. For more details visit https://www.chaileyfreechurch.com/.

CHRISTMAS CRAFT MARKET will be at St Peter’s Church on Saturday November 29 from 11am to 3pm. There will be lots of stalls from local crafters and businesses, including Generation 11 gin, cakes, produce, jewellery, candles, cards, handmade gifts, chocolates, local artists along with a raffle and refreshments. Entry costs £2. For more information please contact Teresa on 01825 372780 or via [email protected].

CHAILEY EVENING WI meet on Tuesday, December 2, at 7.30pm, at the village hall and Ian Dowding will be the speaker on the subject ‘Banoffi Pie and other Adventures’. Ian has worked in the restaurant trade for over forty years and was the original head chef of The Hungry Monk when it opened in 1968. He went on to open his own restaurant, Quincys in Seaford, in 1988. Whilst at the Hungry Monk, in 1972, he was partly responsible for the creation of the dessert called Banoffi Pie which came to be popular around the UK and eventually world famous. In 2000 Ian became a freelance chef offering his skills and services where required.

This led to various interesting jobs including teaching, TV and radio, demonstrations at food festivals, creating food for magazine photography, a talk on taste for the testing panel of a major food company and writing articles for The Restaurant Business, The Guardian, The Oldie and Aspect County. Ian has a deep interest not only in the cooking of food but in its history, science, folklore and social influence. His talks are full of interesting facts, fascinating detail and amusing anecdotes so the evening is sure to be an entertaining one. Prospective members and guests are most welcome. The cost is £3, which includes refreshments. For more information visit the group’s Facebook page or call Mandy on 07546 592739.

CRAFT ‘N CHAT takes place at the Free Church, on Thursday, December 4, from 7pm to 9pm, and all are welcome to go along. Take the craft you are working on or join in with the ‘craft of the month’. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult. For more information contact Jan on 07913 652920.

CITIZEN’S ADVICE BUREAU Lewes District Citizens Advice is offering free, confidential and impartial advice at St Peter’s Church, Chailey, on Friday, December 5 from 10am to 1pm. Help will be given with benefits, housing issues, cost of living, debt, energy and much more. Do call in for a chat.

GOOD NEIGHBOURS SCHEME provides transport from Newick and Chailey for appointments to doctors and hospital etc. It is a registered charity and all activities are risk assessed. New drivers are always needed, especially for Chailey. There is no specified commitment, the system allows you to accept or refuse a journey depending on your availability. If you would like to know more contact Bea Annis on 07837859750 or email [email protected].